Danielle Butin is a force to be reckoned with. She and her 12-member staff have been on the supply end of the COVID-19 outbreak, working from a 40,000-square-foot warehouse in Yonkers and searching anywhere and everywhere for personal protective equipment (PPE) that she distributes to the health care providers and first responders who protect us: doctors, nurses, ambulance workers, the fire department and other community agencies.
“I need people to bang down doors to get N95 masks, gloves, goggles and eye shields for workers on the front lines. I need an army of people with chutzpah, and this community has more chutzpah than any other community on the planet,” said the former Scarsdale resident and founder of the nonprofit global disaster relief organization, Afya.
Last fall, Afya aided victims of Hurricane Dorian that devastated regions in the Bahamas (“Luggage for Life lifts up those in need,” Scarsdale Inquirer,Nov. 17) and for many years has shipped medical and humanitarian aid to partners on the ground for other crises in Africa, Haiti and Puerto Rico.
Now it is her turn, Butin said, to give back to the health care organizations who, in the past, have donated surplus, or underutilized life-saving equipment to Afya.
“For me, this is very, very personal. These are the doctors and hospitals that have made Afya’s work possible,” said Butin. “And now the tables have turned. These people are saving us, and they absolutely need to be protected.”
There are two groups of “frontlines” in the battle to treat COVID-19 patients, Butin said. First, there are the emergency room and critical care providers at major hospitals. Second, the ambulance workers, other first responders and clinicians at smaller, community-based health centers. It is essential that the elderly, poor and chronically disabled be treated at home or at least at these local federally qualified clinics like Hudson River Health in Peekskill.
“That would reduce the insanity of what’s going on in the hospital ERs,” Butin said, noting one health center specifically requested oxygen concentrators. “We are literally arming the facilities and providers.”
Because of PPE shortages, New York City hospital workers in Elmhurst have taken drastic measures, resorting to wearing plastic garbage bags in place of disposable gowns, reusing face masks, or substituting dishwashing gloves for standard procedure gloves.
To help increase supply, Afya is working with private underwriters to obtain gear from vetted, legitimate distributors, including a company in China. It has provided thousands of masks to hospitals including Westchester Medical Center and federally qualified health centers in northern Westchester. In terms of quality control, imported protective gear must be FDA certified and meet strict guidelines.
“It was gratifying to tell Hudson River Health to look in [its] mailbox for 500 N95s that we delivered. We are moving as much as possible into the hands of those who need it, and using everything in our warehouse that can be ‘MacGyvered’ into PPE,” she said, referring to the 1990s TV character who uses his scientific knowledge and inventive use of common items to devise simple yet elegant solutions for wide-ranging problems.
Like McGyver, Afya continues to look at repurposing supplies in innovative ways. Butin singles out retailers like Brooks Brothers, which has started manufacturing masks. Hospital gowns that have never been touched, but may have expired last year, she says, are perfectly fine in times of shortage. A diagnostic machine that separates components of blood plasma had been donated to Afya and may be of use for experimental treatments using the antibodies of coronavirus survivors.
Butin is most upset by price gauging and unscrupulous vendors who buy up protective gear and resell them at inflated prices. Her organization was sourcing infrared thermometers for ambulance crews and ERs, but hesitated to request the items on social media for that reason.
“It’s hard enough to do this work and keep these angels protected, and then you’re challenged by people pricing out the market’s capacity to buy products,” she said.
Deciding where PPE should go is heart wrenching, Butin said, noting that children of ICU workers are asking for masks for their parents. “This is our moment of Sophie’s Choice,” she said. “And it is the most painful experience I’ve ever had leading this kind of work. Who do we help first? Who do we help next? There is an endless list of requests.”
Butin has shared her overseas contacts with New York State Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins and U.S. Rep. Elliot Engel. “They [political leaders] know we are a major responder who they can turn to for New York City and Westchester County,” she noted.
During a UJA Federation-sponsored webinar on March 27, Butin talked about various ways members of the community are helping and she credited UJA for its significant help in COVID-19 and other disaster relief efforts in the form of grants, volunteer work and fundraising.
For more information about the Afya response to the coronavirus outbreak, visit Afyafoundation.org/covid-19/.
