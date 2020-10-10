Geraldina Shabani always loved to sew and create. Growing up in Albania, her family owned a fabric business where her interest in sewing got its start. Morphing any fabric into something wearable — dresses and gowns — felt like her calling. After taking some professional classes, she immigrated to Greece where she decided to continue dressmaking, while also learning the Greek language and culture.
Then in 2010 she got incredible news. She had won the green card lottery and was able to move to America with a visa.
“I saw this as [an] opportunity for me to grow,” she said. “For my son’s future.”
At 46 years old she moved to America, knowing no English and with no connections. She was absolutely terrified.
On the second day she arrived in New York, Shabani’s then 14-year-old son sent out job applications and spoke to managers to help her land a job. With his help, she eventually found work at Peggy Jennings Designs, then moved to Dolce & Gabbana and Christian Dior. She used her daily six-hour commuting time from Poughkeepsie to learn English.
One day while commuting, she met a woman whose sister eventually helped Shabani integrate into American life and convinced her to move to the small hamlet of Hartsdale.
Soon after Shabani moved in 2014, she noticed an empty building on E. Hartsdale Avenue. She paused, looked up at it and thought to herself, “Maybe one day I will … open a business [and] this will be my location.”
A year later, she opened her own dress boutique in that building.
Everyone doubted her. They said it would be too difficult, that it was too hard and that she shouldn’t give up her day job.
“I said I want to try. I’ll take with me my skills, my English, whatever I learned, and I’ll start,” Shabani said.
In time, her business boomed and her clientele grew as people appreciated her work making and fitting dresses.
She was finally following her dream.
Then in March, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and, just like that, Shabani’s business got caught up in the mess. Customers canceled dress orders as weddings and other events shut down during the pandemic. Her whole year, which had already been planned out, was crumbling, and yet Shabani fought to maintain the business she worked so hard to start.
“I have faced the problems and I just think [of ways] to find the solution. I am a very good survivor,” she said.
When the pandemic began to spread in March, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed all nonessential businesses to close indefinitely. While the closings were recommended by health experts to stop the spread of the virus and protect the public health, the shutdown also put a strain on local businesses, many of which were already struggling in the declining retail economy. Although many, like Shabani, have been able to clear the seemingly insurmountable hurdles by transforming their businesses to pay the rent, many have been unable to keep up and have been forced to close instead.
Empty storefronts sporting “for rent” signs can be seen up and down Central Avenue in Edgemont and Hartsdale. Greenburgh officials are making a concerted effort to slow the loss and revitalize the ravaged retail market by hiring an economic development coordinator and taking stock of the closed businesses.
It all started a month and a half ago when Garrett Duquesne, the town’s commissioner of the Department of Community Development & Conservation, instructed one of the town’s assistant planners to catalog the vacant storefronts in Greenburgh.
The assistant planner went up and down the main streets and hubs of Greenburgh to tally all the vacant businesses in the town and assess the damage. The goal was to set a starting point for an eventual recovery and make sure the town was doing everything it could to help businesses thrive.
“The major role of the town is to make sure that you’re not losing market because it’s zoned out,” said Duquesne.
Because the town doesn’t require businesses or landlords to notify the building department if a tenant goes out of business, the list — which was created solely by visual inspection — isn’t completely substantive, as it may not include businesses that have closed but haven’t put up a “for rent” sign. According to Duquesne, the list contains a “critical mass” of the vacancies on Central Avenue. The town plans to inventory the businesses on Route 9a in the next two weeks.
Of the 78 vacant businesses found, 55 were on Central Avenue. Five of the 55 were located at Hartsdale’s Four Corners.
“What we’re seeing is, unfortunately, a lot of mom and pop [businesses] closing,” said Duquesne.
If the pandemic eases next year, and the state allows increased capacity in restaurants, Duquesne said he hoped some business owners would be able to return.
The Department of Community Development & Conservation has plans to make the list collaborative, to encourage residents to email in vacancies when they spot them.
“There is definitely some good planning going on, meaning … there is a lot of activity and interest in vacant spaces,” said Duquesne.
On Oct. 2 Town Supervisor Paul Feiner announced that Chipotle Mexican Grill, a Mexican fast casual dining establishment, plans to move into the empty space left by Smashburger at the Midway Shopping Center. A few weeks ago, Long Island Bagel Café, which started franchising in 2019, opened up a new store on Central Avenue in the Archway Shopping Center.
Although encouraging, it is hard to ignore the vacancies next to the new businesses — Chipotle sits next to a vacant space left by Dress Barn and California Pizza Kitchen’s former space is unoccupied in the Archway Shopping Center.
Feiner said he’s working diligently to expedite the expansion of Regeneron and the Brightview development, which he believes will help jumpstart business activity. “It has to be one of the highest priorities for the coming year,” he said.
Prior to the state of emergency declaration in March, the town put out an RFQ (release for qualifications) for an economic development coordinator, who would help the town implement economic development policies outlined in the comprehensive plan including retaining and expanding local businesses, creating marketing strategies for existing and newly established businesses in the town, identifying impediments for businesses in the town, performing targeted outreach for vacancies and increasing access to capital.
According to Duquesne, the town received two responses to the RFQ but decided to rescind it due to the timing with the coronavirus’s initial outbreak in New York.
The RFQ was reissued in May and included a supplemental request which required respondents to also assist in pandemic-related economic issues, including assistance in navigating recovery stimulus programs, assisting with private financial institutions and lenders for small businesses, identifying toolkits and grants from nonprofits, advising on business-friendly policy changes and advising on land use patterns and consumer behavioral shifts.
In June, the town received 12 additional responses from firms and individuals interested in the work and a committee, made up of planning board members, a zoning board member, a real estate agent and residents has been reviewing the applications for the last two months. A finalized recommendation to the town board is expected this week.
“I’m looking for creativity, not just somebody who’s going to call Best Buy or Smashburger to come to Greenburgh,” said Feiner. “If there’s no business, they’re just not going to come no matter what we say.”
Feiner said he wants to help small businesses “adapt to the new economy” by having local students teach business owners how to use digital platforms through an internship program.
“There’s a lot of businesses that are still in the 20th century,” said Feiner. “The world’s changed.”
Sataomi Kitahara, the store manager at the Rice Factory in Edgemont, said the store’s expansion to online ordering in November, prior to the pandemic, has helped them weather the coronavirus storm. Now, 80% of their business is done from online ordering and even though restaurant orders slowed down and in-person customers decreased at the retail location, the business was growing.
“We are lucky,” she said.
When Shabani started receiving appointment cancellations, she immediately began making masks. At first, she donated them and then began selling them to local community members and on Etsy, which helped her earn enough to pay her rent. But since March, she has been shackled to the store 24/7 and has been continuing to make masks and prepare for the next bridal season.
Making masks no long pays the rent though, as the market has been overrun with competitors. She is now making only 30 to 40 masks a month, compared to the almost 800 masks she sewed each month at the beginning of the pandemic. Some alteration jobs and small weddings have helped her stay afloat, but it isn’t nearly as much as her usual business.
“We’re hoping one day it will go back to normal,” she said.
Shabani has partnered with an Albanian charity called Ti Mundiesh, which is set on combating the increase in domestic violence during the pandemic. She plans to make masks for the organization to help make next month’s rent and she hopes to bring back one of her employees.
In America, she said, “If you’re a hard worker … If you give your best [and] you never relax, you can make [your] dream come true.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.