The sun has just set and kids in costumes are running up the steps of a house. Jesting and skipping, golden fall leaves swept away by their feet, they are hunting for their next sugary sweet. They hit the doorbell with their unsanitized hands, and the homeowner opens the door while holding a big bowl of candy.
“Trick or treat!” the kids yell as the homeowner compliments their costumes.
The homeowner opens the door and hands over the bowl within inches of the children as the kids rustle through the pile of candy, touching every piece to find the one (or two) they want. As they make their way back down the steps some of the kids can’t help themselves, opening up their favorite candy to pop into their mouths as they run to the next door to repeat the process.
That typical scene on Halloween, the American celebration known for all things spooky and scary like ghouls, goblins and ghosts, will not be so common this year with the introduction of an alarming new spector: the coronavirus. As the pandemic continues to grip the nation, municipal leaders and parents are deciphering how to celebrate a holiday like Halloween, with its decades-old trick-or-treating tradition, which runs counter to current federal health guidance.
On Sept. 21, the Centers for Disease Control released new guidelines to help families navigate Halloween during the pandemic. The guidelines classified trick-or-treating as one of many “higher risk activities” for contracting and spreading COVID-19.
In a televised phone interview in September, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he had no plans to ban trick-or-treaters from going door to door in the state and said he would offer his own guidance, but let parents decide what to do.
To replace traditional trick-or-treating, the CDC recommended lower risk activities, such as carving or decorating pumpkins with household family members, or while socially distanced with neighbors and friends, decorating your house, doing an outdoor scavenger hunt, holding a virtual costume contest or holding a movie night with family members.
On Oct. 9, the CDC updated its guidelines, offering more suggestions on how to make Halloween safer for homeowners, including avoiding direct contact with trick-or-treaters, setting up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take, washing hands before handling treats and wearing a mask.
In Scarsdale and Greenburgh, officials have followed Cuomo’s stance by allowing trick-or-treating to be an individual choice for families, while also repeating the CDC’s Halloween guidance.
“Parents have to use their own judgment,” Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said.
Lauren Lappen, a seven-year resident of Old Edgemont, said she would normally take her three daughters to a neighbor’s house with families from the neighborhood for a pizza party and then go trick-or-treating together in a big group. That won’t be happening this year though, she said, unless they go to a predetermined set of houses.
“My kids want to get dressed up in costumes and eat candy. So, I’m trying to facilitate that in as safe a way as possible,” said Lappen. “What I think we’ll do is just be in a friend’s backyard with very few other people — the kids will get dressed up in their costumes and we’ll try to do some sort of Halloween-type game or craft, to be determined still.”
She said her children, 6-year-old twins and a 10-year-old, weren’t surprised that Halloween would be different this year, but were wondering how it would all work.
“They kept asking, ‘Are we celebrating Halloween?’ and when I came up with a plan that kind of satisfied their two needs for costumes and candy, they [were] happy,” she said.
Emily Domingo, an Edgemont resident on Walbrooke Road, which is well known in the area for its large Halloween trick-or-treating presence, said she planned to build a PVC pipe candy slide so she could dish out candy to trick-or-treaters while maintaining social distancing. Creating the slide, she said, would be a mini-holiday construction project with her twin daughters who would paint and decorate it.
“We can’t just position the restrictions as annoying and cumbersome,” she said. “We must do creative things and fun things, too.”
In terms of actually celebrating Halloween, Domingo said she’s still going back and forth on what to do. On one hand, her children wanted to partake in the years’ old tradition, yet she’s also thinking about attending a backyard Halloween party instead.
“I think we’re leaning toward some trick-or-treating. But I also think that maybe what we’ll do is just be … observant of which houses are doing things that look a little bit safer,” she said. “We’re just going to have a lot of hand sanitizer going on.”
Feiner said the town had accepted some requests from neighborhoods in the town to close streets to celebrate Halloween.
In Scarsdale, Village Manager Steve Pappalardo said the village rejected an application from a neighborhood association for a block party as “block parties would encourage a large gathering of people in a confined area.”
Pappalardo said village police officers would be on patrol to stop any Halloween-inspired mischief, and to remind residents of the governor’s executive order to wear masks and maintain social distance because of the pandemic.
“Officers will have additional face masks on hand to provide trick-or-treaters should they not have one with them,” said Pappalardo. “Any enforcement action deemed necessary by an officer will be taken for any particular incident.”
The village’s Halloween parade, which attracts roughly 300 people annually, was also canceled this year. To replace it, the Scarsdale Parks, Recreation and Conservation Department organized a virtual costume contest, whereby contestants submit pictures of their costumes to be judged and awarded prizes.
The village’s annual downtown window painting event will take place on Oct. 18 with social distancing guidelines in place.
Now half a year into the pandemic, Scarsdale resident Dee Coffey said she feels comfortable about taking her kids trick-or-treating, knowing that her three daughters, ages 10, 11 and 12, and her 14-year-old son know how to wear masks and socially distance themselves from others.
“We will practice the guidelines,” she said. “But I think it’s good to have a little bit of fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.