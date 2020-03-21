The Inquirer interviewed Major Patrick Cordova, who was with 66 National Guard personnel deployed to help with deep cleaning throughout the JCC of Mid-Westchester on Monday. The troops will move on to other public spaces in Westchester for the duration of the pandemic.
Where are you being deployed?
Currently we have several operations going on at this time. We have [personnel at] the mobile testing center [in New Rochelle], which is not really a testing center. It’s more of a sample collection area. The actual testing happens off-site at [a lab].
We have several locations where they do food distribution. Initially it was for people who receive free lunches at schools but the county has opened it up to a much larger audience.
Right now we are also participating in facility cleanup. When you have large facilities like municipal buildings — town hall and city hall — or the Jewish Community Center that has a lot of traffic, you get a lot of people. [These places] are very integral to this community [and] need to be cleaned and sanitized.
What about places like village hall in Scarsdale — will you be deployed to clean there?
I don’t know. We’re just a support agency. So what happens is … in the morning, they’ll say we need so many people to go to this location. And that’s what we do. How they prioritize and what they prioritize is up to the state and local government.
We just follow whatever directions we’re given at the [county] Department of Health when we’re there. It’s at 145 Huguenot Street [in New Rochelle].
Are you being deployed to schools?
To my knowledge, not yet. It makes sense that we may. But again, we don’t have that decision. We just follow whatever we’re told.
Who are the personnel here?
We have [guard] members here that, regardless whether they’re an aircraft mechanic or whether they’re in the medical field or whether they’re someone in public affairs — we can all put on a mask, get some cleaning solvent and clean everything down.
What is the total number of troops or guards that are available?
That’s kind of hard to say because there’s a difference in what’s available, which means there’s people who might be [working] up at Camp Smith [New York Army National Guard installation in Cortlandt Manor] providing administrative and other kinds of support from there. We have members from the 106th rescue wing out in Long Island. And we have members here from Utica and from Niagara. So that’s a little bit harder to say how many actual boots are actually physically on the ground. But if you talk to the teams that are here, they’ll tell you, ‘Oh, I came down here with eight other people. I came here with nine other people.’ And that’s how they’re handling it.
I’m not in a position to know exactly how many are doing each thing. But I do know that we’re covering all those little things and if we go to each one, we kind of put together a picture.
With the National Guard personnel being on the front line, are they concerned for their own well-being?
It’s hard to say. I don’t want to speak for everybody. But we have a lot of volunteers that come down here and they are motivated. They’re all community interested and they are following the directions as given by the Department of Health and the people who are leading this charge.
The National Guard is providing a support function. We’re providing the workforce, but we’re following the directions of … the real experts, doctors, nurses, people in charge of the Emergency Operations Center. They’ll tell us what level of personal protection equipment we need, how to use it, and we follow those directions to the letter. We don’t want to do anything that’s going to possibly contaminate ourselves or inadvertently contaminate others.
When the governor declared a state of emergency, that’s when you all mobilized?
I don’t know the precise order of events. I know when they declare a state of emergency what that does is release certain funds that the state has set aside for emergency. So this way they could pay for those people to come down and to support pay for people and pay for the equipment that’s going to be necessary and all the other assorted things that go along with it. You can have soldiers and you can have a base set up, but you still need to drive the soldiers and you need gas and you need cars, it even goes into rental vehicles as well.
Did they give you any sense of the time frame for this deployment?
Everyone here is a volunteer. So usually what ends up happening is they’ll call and they’ll ask, Hey, are you available to do this? And they’ll ask … how many days are you available for, or they’ll tell them specifically, five or seven days or two days. And then the volunteers say how long they could stay.
Are they paid or volunteers?
They are paid, depending on the status that they’re in. The military has all sorts of different ways in which they pay.
Are you full time in the military?
No, I’m actually, again, like everybody else [in the national guard] one weekend a month, two weeks out of the year I am in the military, and then I have a regular day job.
How can the community help?
To fight this virus that attacks communities, we have to act as a community to fight back. And whether you’re Jewish, Muslim, Christian, whether you’re white, black, other, or whether you’re LGBTQ, whatever it is, we all have to wash our hands. Practice social distancing. And then if you really suspect that there’s something wrong, stay home, stay home for a day and check it out. And if you don’t feel good after a day, stay for two.
You know, we’ll get through this. It’s got to be a team effort. It’s not just one service or it’s not one group, it’s all one big team.
