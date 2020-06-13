Better bring sunscreen next time you go shopping.
Following a public hearing June 9, the Scarsdale Board of Trustees voted unanimously to amend village code to allow ground floor, street-facing businesses to display and sell goods on sidewalks or other open spaces.
In the amended law, retail stores, food service establishments or any other nonresidential space that is street-facing on the ground floor in the village’s main shopping hubs — village center, Five Corners, Garth Road and Golden Horseshoe Shopping Center — would be allowed to sell and display goods on sidewalks and public property.
Current Scarsdale law forbids the sale of merchandise on village-owned sidewalks and prohibits any person from obstructing any street, sidewalk, public easement or other public place without first securing a written permit from Village Engineer David Goessl, who is supposed to grant or deny requests within three business days.
“Each Scarsdale retail hub … has different needs and ownership,” said Trustee Jane Veron. “We made sure to reach out to merchant representatives and property owners from every area to understand their desires and put together recommendations.”
Veron, Goessl, Assistant Village Manager Ingrid Richards, new Village Planner Greg Cutler and Trustee Justin Arest are all on a committee that’s formulating a reopening plan for retail in the village.
During the public hearing June 9, Tisdale Road resident Bob Berg, who is running for a seat on the board of trustees as a Voters Choice Party candidate, said he was in favor of the board helping Scarsdale businesses survive the economic upheaval from the COVID-19 pandemic but, in his view, the amended code discriminated against businesses that weren’t street-facing and on the ground floor. He also took issue with the 24-hour notice the public was given for the special board of trustees meeting on May 29. He said there was no reason to schedule the meeting so quickly, and if the board had given advance notice, the trustees might have heard from other stakeholders, like businessowners who operate stores above the ground floor.
“Limiting village benefits to two favored classes of businesses to the exclusion of all the rest [is] illegal under the equal protection clause of the 14th amendment of the U.S. Constitution as they are arbitrary and capricious,” said Berg.
In 2018, Berg filed a lawsuit against the village regarding Chapter 256 Section 1 of the village code, challenging the removal of political signs from the front lawns of residents within the village’s 13-foot right of way. With a pending motion for rejudgment upcoming, Berg said the village should keep the proposed ordinance separate from Chapter 256 Section 1.
“You don’t want to embroil it within the existing litigation because if for some reason my lawsuit wins, you want [it] to continue and be in effect,” said Berg.
Village attorney Daniel Pozin said that anything being challenged in Section A of the proposed amended village code would continue to be challenged, as the lawsuit was focused on the substance of the law.
“This current proposal … has a sunset provision, so … as of November 1, 2020 it will expire,” said Pozin. “Of course, the board can decide if it’s very successful if they want to continue it; they can revisit that later. So again, I don’t have any problems with the local law as drafted and the effect it will have on the existing code sections.”
Marcy Berman-Goldstein, co-president of the Scarsdale Business Alliance, said the alliance supported the code change, since it would allow customers to safely shop while adhering to social distancing guidelines.
“The village has spent considerable time listening to our needs and has been inclusive, welcoming and accommodating. We are thrilled to have entered Phase 2 of reopening and are excited to bring vibrancy back to our downtown village center and to all of the retail hubs,” Berman-Goldstein said.
Randy Whitestone, a Citizens Nominating Committee candidate for the village board of trustees, said he was fully supportive of the code change and commended Veron and Arest for their “innovative approaches” to support local businesses.
Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez, who is running independently for a seat on the Scarsdale Board of Education, said any effort to help local businesses given the economic recession was “very much appreciated.”
“I urge you to be mindful of how to also provide assistance to any of the marriage counselors, therapists, everybody else,” she said. “We need to think of business as a broader thing, not just the providers of restaurants and clothes but obviously the services as well.”
Fox Meadow Road resident Bob Harrison said he supported the code amendment but asked whether the village had studied businesses not on the ground floor to find out if those business owners would be interested in reserving sidewalk space for services.
“I’m wondering if there are types of business that should also have access to having some small table or whatever on the street level of their building,” said Harrison. “Have we studied that? We don’t have many tall buildings, but what’s the status of these other businesses?”
Veron said the board wanted to afford an opportunity for all businesses that occupy space within the village and this code amendment was only the first in a series of steps the board intended to take.
“On the SBA we do actually have representation from not just street level merchants … and we will make sure to do our very best to represent the needs of everyone,” Veron said.
Mayor Marc Samwick said the proposed amended code is “only one of the tools in the toolbox,” with several other recommendations being considered.
Veron announced the village plans to set up a tented food court in the village center by closing Spencer Place from Harwood Court to East Parkway to allow for the Parkway Diner and Yeomiji to expand capacity and provide take out space for Martines, Bango Bowls, PopoJito and Häagen-Dazs. Veron also said the reopening committee was working with Sapori on Chase Road to expand the restaurant’s outdoor footprint and is looking to expand outdoor seating throughout Boniface Circle.
“Discussions continue with Garth Road eateries and we will have an update shortly,” she said.
Veron said the village is considering a weeklong village sidewalk sale from July 27 to Aug. 2.
Other initiatives would allow outdoor liquor service, provide free Freightway permits to the merchant community, make Christie Place commuter parking areas available to consumers and extend parking time limit to three hours. There also may be opportunities for gyms and yoga studios to use outdoor parks and parking lots.
“We are doing everything we can to bring back our businesses and bring back our community. Please be patient with us,” said Veron. “There are no playbooks for us to use. We are making decisions in real time and are relying on our community to be of generous mind and spirit, as we will likely stumble along the way.”
