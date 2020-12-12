Expecting a long and arduous 2021 budget process due to the unpredictable consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Scarsdale Board of Trustees decided in a work session Dec. 8 to continue its pause on Freightway redevelopment discussions.
The decision was arrived at after an hour and a half presentation from Jack Caliendo, a senior associate at New York City-based Desman Design Management, who performed a condition survey and released a report on the garage in October.
Caliendo estimated the four-floor open air parking facility next to the Metro-North train tracks would require $8.3 million in repairs over the next 25 years. Though outlined as a phased approach, which would increase costs due to inflation, prevailing wages and further deterioration over time, the cost estimates could be lower if some of the garage’s repairs were completed while the garage was unoccupied.
The Freightway redevelopment project was officially put on hold in January after an explosive public meeting in December 2019. At the meeting, developers Avalon Bay and East End Capital, which partnered with LCOR and Fareri Associates and Gateway Development, each had 40 minutes to present preliminary plans and proposals for mixed-use developments at the site. Most residents who responded at that meeting expressed concerns about the planning process and the possible impact on local schools, home values and taxes.
In February, Scarsdale Forum’s Fiscal Affairs and Downtown Revitalization committees recommended the board of trustees proceed with the budgeted renovation of the existing garage so the village could continue to provide parking services and collect revenues.
With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, parking revenues in the village plummeted, as residents stopped commuting and began working at home, leaving the Freightway garage mostly vacant. With the unknown course of the pandemic and a potentially difficult budget season ahead, some trustees remained hesitant to take on a large-scale project for Freightway.
On Dec. 8, Mayor Marc Samwick recommended the board conduct listening sessions and focus groups with residents to ascertain their opinion on the future direction of the garage. With the village projecting a $2.4 million revenue shortfall, Samwick said having a sense of where the Freightway project was going could be a lever that could help ease tough budget decisions, including dipping into fund balance, borrowing for capital projects, raising taxes or cutting services.
“That’s why my initial thought on this was let’s see if we can engage with the community and see what that discussion looks like,” said Samwick.
Though trustees agreed to involve the community in discussions about Freightway, trustees Justin Arest and Jonathan Lewis didn’t want to move forward with such discussions until after the budget process was completed, citing uncertainty due to the pandemic.
“It’s my own view that anything that isn’t budget related for the next few months is a distraction to that process,” said Lewis. “I think we want to engage the community in a very full, open and transparent fashion on the decision-making process for this particular budget and so therefore I think any major new initiatives should occur after the budget process.”
Arest said any project that eventually pushes to the forefront for Freightway wouldn’t show a positive impact on the budget for a number of years. Arest added that if the board moved ahead with Freightway discussions, he would want more involvement from the school board, which is already dealing with its own difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I don’t think we can expect them to come to the table and work with us right now,” he said.
Trustee Seth Ross said that although the Freightway site “cries out for development” this is not the time to spend resources or time on the issue. Trustee Randy Whitestone argued similarly, calling the project “an important issue” but not a priority.
Though Freightway’s holding pattern was extended, Village Manager Steve Pappalardo said short term mandatory improvements to the garage would be included in the 2021 draft capital budget.
According to the report from Desman Design Management, the garage was in “fair to poor physical condition” with cracks throughout the garage’s structural slab and traffic membrane. Because of the cracks, water was penetrating the garage’s concrete slab, corroding the embedded reinforcements and metal deck, resulting in deterioration of the supported concrete floors.
The garage’s most immediate issues were two deteriorated beams, which the Department of Public Works had supported with shore posts. Caliendo said the garage was safe because the problem areas had been addressed.
The report also found that several areas of the metal decking were corroded and that all parking level floors were delaminated, requiring partial depth or full depth replacement.
In 2002, the village issued $1.2 million in debt to replace the garage’s membrane, a protective layer over the garage’s concrete surfaces meant to prevent wear and tear. According to Caliendo, properly maintained membranes with spot repairs can last 7 to 8 years. Village Engineer David Goessl said his department completed more than 25,000 square feet of membrane repair in the garage in 2018 and more repairs in 2019.
“The village … has kept up with maintenance. They’ve washed down the deck every year,” said Caliendo. “One of the few communities that actually did maintain their membrane.”
Caliendo’s estimated cost for Freightway upkeep includes $3.1 million in repairs between 2021 and 2025. The list includes partial and full depth slab repairs, and work on the metal deck, asphalt pavement, steel and masonry and interior stairs, as well as crack sealing, waterproofing, drainage and new LED lighting.
“[In] year one, maybe we can cut that down and do a percentage of it but at this point … the membrane is starting to deteriorate. Water is starting to get in so it’s going to start growing exponentially,” said Caliendo. “A couple years … you might be OK. You don’t have to spend a million dollars now.”
Caliendo said if the village decided to commit to the repairs for years 1 to 10 in a single upfront payment, then it wouldn’t be necessary to spend the funds estimated in years 3 through 15. An upfront cost of approximately $2.5 would cover the bulk of the needed work.
“I think this is much too important an issue for the board and staff to bifurcate,” said Pappalardo. “It’s a policy decision ultimately and you’re going to need staff assistance and you’re going to need professional assistance.”
