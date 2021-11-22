As part of its Nov. 23 board meeting agenda, the Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees will vote on two amendments to village code that would continue the use of village property for outdoor dining and the display and sale of goods, which have been extremely popular with merchants and residents throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“One of COVID’s silver linings was our ability to offer creative solutions for outdoor dining and the community embraced our efforts,” Mayor Jane Veron said. “Thank you for taking this leap of faith with us and now we have the chance to codify it. We will also continue to test the use of sidewalks for selling wares and evaluate for the next calendar year.”
A public hearing was held Tuesday, Nov. 9, for two resolutions that would 1) allow sidewalk cafés to operate throughout the calendar year and 2) permit business owners and lessees to display/sell goods outdoors through Dec. 31, 2022.
Deputy Mayor Justin Arest called the “sidewalk café project” a “huge success outside of the normal calendar dates that it was has been allowed historically,” and noted it has been extended multiple times. Should the first resolution pass, no more extensions would be needed going forward.
Arest said the outdoor sales would “be monitored,” that the village engineer “has a tremendous amount of discretion” and in both cases the regulations “do not change” when it comes to the usage. The task force working on this topic is also looking to “streamline the permitting process” and Arest said the fee schedule “will be discussed at budget time.”
Arest offered unlimited time to commenters during the public hearing as long as the comments were “germane” to the topic.
Susan Douglass, who is chair of the Scarsdale Forum’s Downtown Revitalization Committee, was the lone speaker: “Our objective on the downtown revitalization committee is to make the downtown a destination, to revitalize it, to encourage the downtown area to be a place where people want to gather, run into friends, share a snack, shop, do errands, etc., and in our experience, the sidewalk cafés and also the outdoor display of wares makes great strides so that it gives people more interest to come to the downtown and to stay in the downtown and spend time there. So I strongly hope that both of these provisions will be extended.”
SVAC makes annual plea
During the board meeting’s regular public comment time, Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps president David Raizen made his annual fund drive plea to the community. SVAC, he reminded everyone, is fully funded by community and corporate donations, in addition to “soft billing” so those who receive services can send that to their insurance company, and does not receive tax dollars.
“That’s how we survive, but it’s only by the generosity of residents and corporations that we are able to do what we do without tax dollars being put to use directly,” Raizen said. “Please make a donation to the ambulance corps.”
While the COVID-19 pandemic caught the world by surprise, SVAC was prepared when it came to supplies due to the Ebola scare. SVAC took every precaution early in the pandemic by dressing its members from head to toe in “hundreds of dollars” of personal protective equipment, despite some people thinking they were “overreacting in white suits and full face masks.”
“And then it became very apparent as we moved on that we were well trained, well planned and that we did the right thing for the community,” he said.
During the pandemic, SVAC has never waivered in serving residents and in fact has expanded its scope by paramedicine through White Plains Hospital, with more partnerships on the horizon, COVID-19 testing and vaccination to its list of services in addition to responding to 911 calls, including many heroic moments during Tropical Depression Ida in late August when the village saw record rain and flooding.
“Things have changed dramatically in our lives in the last 18 months,” Raizen said.
As of the meeting, SVAC was nearing 5,000 COVID-19 tests administered outside of its headquarters in the parking lot. Paramedics vaccinated homebound residents. There were three clinics that vaccinated more than 1,000 residents at SVAC. Raizen said he is awaiting a supply of pediatric vaccines so they can start vaccinating 5- to 11-year-olds.
“Our goal is to keep patients out of the ER,” Raizen said. “This started with COVID and we have continued it through, right now mainly seeing pneumonia patients. But three days a week we see at least six patients in their homes.”
Veron called SVAC’s pandemic response “extraordinary” and “breathtaking.”
“If we didn’t have this volunteer force we would have to pay significantly for ambulance support through tax dollars,” she said. “We have the actually very best right here that is only made possible by the generosity of our residents. I think that people don’t always understand that this is a volunteer operation, this is an operation that’s not funded by taxes …”
Arest lauded SVAC for its “professionalism” and “care.”
In addition to donations, SVAC is “always” looking for new volunteers to give at least 16 hours per month, according to Raizen. Between its summer course and Scarsdale High School’s Senior Options program, SVAC has certified 127 new EMTs.
“We are happy to train people,” Raizen said. “We need more members all the time. We need members who are interested in riding in the ambulance. We need members who are interested in, as an example, going to a structure fire and handing out bottles of water to the firemen. It doesn’t have to be working in the ambulance. We need people to do lots of things and we’d be happy to hear from you.”
A focus on ADA compliance
Trustee Lena Crandall recently met with the Scarsdale Advisory Council on People with Disabilities. “They asked me to convey to the village board and staff that they would like to see an Americans with Disability Act, also known as ADA, audit of the village,” Crandall said. “More specifically, they also suggest that updated crosswalk signals be installed for the visually impaired and they would appreciate being involved in the future pool complex and village center strategic mobility and place making efforts.”
