Scarsdale resident Dr. Dara Kass, Region 2 director for the Department of Health and Human Services, is 1 of 10 directors nationwide. Region 2, which covers New York, New Jersey, U.S. territories in the Caribbean, and several federally recognized Tribal Nations, is based in New York City.
The Inquirer spoke with Kass at a Greenburgh Health Center vaccination event Oct. 26, as more than 180 people queued up for flu shots and COVID vaccinations or boosters.
How does this one compare to other vaccination events?
I would say that we’ve seen a lot of vaccine events at state fairs or local pharmacies, and one of the things that’s remarkable today is how many community members came to this federally qualified health center to get vaccinated today. The line is out the door. Many people here are over 50 and we know that that’s the population of people who definitely need to get their updated vaccines before the winter. And so it’s amazing and heartwarming to see this many community members show up to this health center to get their vaccine.
Why did so many people come to this clinic?
The health center sent out [notices] to their members [and] the town of Greenburgh sent out an email as well. I’m actually asking people how they found out because … there are so many people here getting their vaccine that whatever information worked, I’m going to try to replicate it again. … The health center had gift cards and they have offered to help incentivize people [by giving out] what they had already in stock. They have pumpkins too, and there’s coffee and snacks as well.
I think that people understand the importance of vaccination, and for many of them, they are trying to understand when the best time for them to get vaccinated is. What we’re trying to do is remind people that when you are more than two months from your previous vaccine or three months from your infection, it’s time to get the updated vaccine, basically to restart your protection.
But everybody will come and get vaccinated when they’re ready and we want to make sure people know where to get vaccinated and when to get vaccinated so when they’re ready, they know where to go.
There is a website from the federal government called vaccines.gov. It has information on vaccines, safety, efficacy, the updated vaccine and location finders so that you can find where your nearest vaccination center is.
What is the purpose of a special event like this?
We need more people to get the vaccine. Having to schedule it on your own, and the fact that it’s now on different schedules for everybody and it’s available at different vaccine facilities and not everybody is going to a mass vaccination site like the first time — all this is making it harder to organize people around getting vaccinated, especially when pharmacies are having a hard time staffing, and maybe they need to fill prescriptions while vaccinating people.
So events like this where we really get to focus on vaccination remind us that we’re all in this together. [It] can definitely be jarring that there are so many people here, but every one of these people will leave more protected than before they got here.
Your region covers New York and New Jersey and many other areas. How is Westchester measuring up?
New York has historically been a pretty good state compared to others, but we definitely have work to do. We know that there is a large number of people who are eligible for the updated vaccine [but] for whatever reason, haven’t gotten it yet. Especially people over the age of 50 need to make sure that they are updated going into the winter, to make sure that they are as protected as possible.
If and when, unfortunately, they get COVID they should hopefully have a course that is more benign than if they’ve not gotten vaccinated.
Would you say Scarsdale as a community is fully vaccinated and boosted?
Scarsdale has been a highly vaccinated community. But again, we want to ensure that everyone feels welcome to get vaccinated when they’re ready, and that we continue to make sure that our community is as protected as possible.
Many commercial pharmacies have vaccinations available … So what I would say is find a location that works for you, put it into vaccines.gov and see where there’s a local vaccination site.
The Mount Vernon Health Center is having a vaccine event on Saturday [Oct. 28] and it is a community vaccination event open to anyone, to make sure that people who have time on a Saturday can come and get vaccinated as well.
