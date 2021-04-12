The Scarsdale School Board and Village Board of Trustees met March 22 to review a number of common concerns and projects. Among the boards’ immediate concerns are the need to recruit and hire a new village manager, to iron out the process for the collection of school and village tax receipts, to share space for summer programs, and the plan to build a comfort station by the tennis courts at Scarsdale Middle School.
Usually the boards hold a joint meeting twice a year, but this year only one meeting was scheduled due to the demands of the ongoing pandemic. The two boards are mutally tasked with serving the entire community and in her opening remarks, School Board President Pam Fuehrer said, “The board is in full support of the village’s and the district’s efforts to provide a welcoming community, and to promote and maintain a culture of acceptance and inclusion, free from racism, bias and discrimination.”
She invited the group and those watching the virtual meeting to learn more about the district’s multiculturalism, diversity, equity and inclusion efforts by watching Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum Edgar Macintosh’s educational report titled “A culturally responsive education in Scottsdale schools,” which he presented to the school board in December and is available on demand at scarsdaleschools.org.
Village Manager Steve Pappalardo said in his view, Scarsdale is a “great community” and the continued collaboration of village and school district is “very important.”
“After all these years, I still have longtime residents who don’t realize there are two separate governments here in Scarsdale, and of course whenever the district does something well I take credit for it if they think it’s the village government and I always blame you when things go wrong,” he quipped.
He cited the collaboration of the village and schools through shared bus, garage and maintenance teams, but noted “there’s a lot more opportunities.”
“I’d like to hope that the boards can start to have some meaningful discussions on some of those collaborations that might certainly save the taxpayers money but also increase efficiencies and have our governments work even closer together,” said Pappalardo, who will retire this summer after 30 years serving the village of Scarsdale.
Discussing the search for his replacement, Papparlardo said the village board has retained GovHR, an Illinois based firm that has completed 450 municipal executive improvements in 21 states. “We are working on an inclusive open process for recruitment that includes extensive public outreach, and we expect it to occur over the next five to seven months” with input from the school district and the entire community.
School tax receipts
Pappalrado provided a summary of the tax payment process that changed to a two-installment system last year. “Both boards were trying … back in the spring ... to ease the financial burden on taxpayers by allowing for passing resolutions to allow for two separate tax installments, whereas … the Village had collected both village and school taxes in one payment.
“Once those resolutions were adopted, the village tax bills were due in July, at 50%, and no later than December 31 with the second installment. The school taxes were due in September 50% no later than January 31 for the second installment. The tax bills were modified with two separate coupons for each of the two tax payments on a single bill.
“Press releases and reminder notices were subsequently sent by the village for the village tax bill. Notably, both tax payment bills include, as I mentioned two separate coupons with due dates, and the amount of penalty to accrue if unpaid by that due date.
“Delinquent notices were forwarded to applicable village taxpayers, as well. The same system was used for the school tax bill. However, there was an error on the initial bill that we sent out that resulted in the town of Scarsdale … having to contact taxpayers via press release, and we actually reissued the bills with the corrected payment amounts.
“Unfortunately a number of taxpayers failed to remit the second school and village tax payments, making them subject to paying the statutorily required penalties. Most importantly, the penalty period accrues to the tax lien date or the date of the first installment payment in August for the village tax, and September for the school tax based on the statutory penalty schedule. We were already back to the lien date for the payment of the second tax installment and an immediate 10% penalty was due.”
Previously, under the one tax payment system, homeowners were subject to a 2% penalty if the taxes were paid within that first month after the tax bills were due.
With the new payment deadlines, “It was a great sticker shock for some of our residents when they saw that they had to pay a 10% penalty when their taxes were late by maybe just a few days,” Pappalardo said. Some homeowners reported that they forgot about the second payment or thought they had paid in full with their first payment, he said, but there were two coupons and residents had to refer to the second coupon and pay that amount four or five months later. “Many of our residents unfortunately forgot about that,” he said.
According to Papparlado, as of March 5 the town had collected 96.27% of the school district tax with the village property tax collections at 95.79%. By way of comparison, school tax collections over the four previous years averaged 99.26% and village tax collections over the same period averaged 99.64%.
“So as of March 5 a total of 347 and 328 homeowners had yet to pay their first or second school and village tax bills, respectively,” he said, adding the property tax payments continue to trickle in on a daily basis.
He also said the total penalties to the town and village on the delinquent taxes were roughly $100,000, while the village pays 100% of tax receipts to the school district. As of March, the village had paid the district a total of $130,923,062 of the roughly $143 million total tax levy.
The balance of about $12 million will be forwarded to the district in June, he said, which is in accordance or on par with the usual payment schedule to the district.
Pappalardo said neither the village nor town board of Scarsdale has any recourse or way of reimbursing the New York State statutory penalties and interest or accepting partial property tax payments. He said the board of trustees met with the village attorney who researched this issue extensively. “At the end of the day, we couldn’t help,” he said.
He said he is working with the village treasurer and the village attorney to institute an annual collection program for property taxes owed for two or more years.
“If someone hasn’t paid their taxes for two or more years, the taxing authority can go through this process and collect those taxes and if they don’t pay their taxes, eventually, the taxing authority ends up holding the property. We have not done this on an aggregate formal basis in the past, but having lived through COVID-19 and some of the problems that we had with our collections, we think it best to start an aggregate program.”
He said there are just a few homeowners in arrears each year and those taxes usually are collected eventually, though at least one home has been in arrears since 2013.
“This year’s problems primarily occurred due to confusion with the new tax payment system, especially with longstanding residents who have always paid their taxes in a single installment. In addition to those, we went through some growing pains with making the necessary software changes to our tax billing system, issuing an incorrect tax bill, and although not statutorily required, the lack of timely issue of a reminder notice to taxpayers, at least with the school bill. … For the 2021 tax bills, we believe the residents will be better prepared and informed as well,” he said.
Summer camp and enrichment
This summer the school district is planning to use its school buildings for a new five-week summer enrichment program for grades K-5 from July 6 through Aug. 6 in one or more school buildings, which poses some complications for the village’s rec camp because, in prior years, the school buildings and grounds were available for use by the summer camp program.
The rec department anticipates the district will be able to meet the camp’s space needs, based on enrollment, with registration currently available online. The camp locations are yet to be determined. The rec and school superintendents are planning to discuss whether the district could offer the day camp for students who are participating in the summer school morning program.
Assistant Superintendent Stuart Mattey said as of April, Heathocte, Edgewood and Quaker RIdge schools will be available, as well as some space at the high school for the summer rec program. The middle school, however, will be off limits due to a roofing project slated for the summer months.
For students attending the summer enrichment program, the district will provide a shuttle service to any other building they might need to go to for the summer rec program.
Superintendent Thomas Hagerman said the summer enrichment program is not planned as an annual offering, but is scheduled this summer as “an olive branch to community, understanding that it’s been less than a full academic year, and we wanted to provide this as an enrichment opportunity for families in recognition that it hasn’t been a normal school year.”
Freightway redevelopment project
The Freightway garage renovation/redevelopment project has been on pause for more than a year, and it’s up to the new village board to determine whether they want to restart the process or not, Marc Samwick, who was finishing up his term as mayor, told the board members at the meeting.
“Clearly with COVID there are changes to parking needs of the community, but we also don’t know exactly what those are just yet so I’m not sure if it’s going to be something that’s going to be quickly addressed by the incoming board or something that may be down the road a little bit more,” said Samwick.
Middle school comfort station
The school district submitted its construction documents to the State Education Department for review and approval at the end of last year. The submission is successfully passed through the SED’s preliminary screening review and is queued for permit, probably in May or early June, according to Mattey.
He said the village would be authorized to proceed with construction but due to the ongoing need for fiscal austerity, construction of the facility is on hold.
However, if approved by the SED and the school district, the village is prepared to start construction this summer, but it still would need to procure the building materials, said Pappalardo. He said the Public Works superintendent told him that some of the construction items have long lead times. For at least one of the construction materials, he added, the village is applying for a New York State grant for $125,000.
“This may accelerate or delay the project depending on … [the] approval process,” he said. “But that being said, I think we’d be in a better position to make a decision to move forward with construction towards the end of April.” He also mentioned the Scarsdale Youth Tennis League has reportedly made a commitment to provide a donation of $10,000 for the project.
“We would wait until that funding is secured before commencing the construction. And again, we should be better informed ... by the end of April.”
Once secured, the construction would take place over the summer months while the middle school remains closed.
