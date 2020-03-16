The COVID-19 pandemic led New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to issue an executive order Monday, March 16, delaying village elections statewide. Scarsdale and other Westchester municipalities with elections that were scheduled for March 18 will now go to the polls on April 28, which is the designated date for the New York Democratic primary election.
"Our top priority has been keeping New Yorkers safe and stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus," Cuomo said in a statement sent shortly before 6 p.m. Monday. "Public health officials have been clear that reducing density is one of the most effective ways to stop the spread, and delaying village elections will help ensure poll workers and voters are not potentially exposed to the virus and at the same time maintain integrity in our election system."
Scarsdale’s Deputy Village Manager Robert Cole told the Inquirer, “We are very pleased the decision was made to delay to avoid any exposure to COVID-19.” He added, “The village of Scarsdale wishes to express thanks” to New York State Assemblywoman Amy Paulin and the governor’s office for “working to protect the residents of Scarsdale and to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
Cole said the village had done significant cleaning and planning to make sure the polling facilities at Scarsdale Congregational Church would be safe and disinfected on the day of the election.
The health officials had issued guidelines last week for sanitizing public spaces, washing hands and practicing “social distancing” as a way to prevent the rapid spread of the disease. But the number of cases in the New York area rose to 1,000 on Monday, with 10 deaths statewide and nearly 500 confirmed cases of the virus in Westchester.
Asked about election preparations for April, Cole said, “We will have to gear up to do it all over again [and] we hope by April 28 conditions are more favorable for the election at that time.”
‘Please do not lick your envelopes’
The village clerk’s office fielded a large number of voters who came to apply for or submit absentee ballots Monday, March 16.
Police cruisers flanked the front of village hall, as police directed residents to stand 6 feet apart in line on the ramp in front of the building to cast their absentee ballots. The line, filled with voters clutching their absentee ballot applications, wrapped around to the parking lot as an officer wearing gloves with a small hand sanitizer bottle attached to his utility belt directed residents on the procedure inside.
“After you complete your ballot, they’re also going to issue you a manila envelope. You’re going to take your ballot, place it in your envelope, sign and date your envelope and seal the envelope; there is sealer provided inside,” said the officer. “Please do not lick your envelopes.”
Inside was a scene of musical chairs, with only six residents allowed in the village hall lobby at a time with the mandated 6 feet of distance between each person. A resident would begin their voting journey in the doorway of the lobby and would eventually be directed by an officer on the stairs to move to the side of the staircase.
“Police were so clear and accommodating and everyone in line is being pleasant and polite,” said Scarsdale resident Andrew Feldstein. “I think it’s been great.”
When the counter in the lobby was clear of people, a resident would go to the window to receive a ballot and be directed to one of two tables to fill it in. The tables, as well as the doors, handles and pens, were sanitized regularly. Gallon jugs of sanitizer were also on each table for residents to use.
After voting at a table, the resident would obtain a manila envelope and submit their ballot in a box on the counter.
The entire process inside, plus the wait time outside, took approximately 30 minutes.
“I think the village is doing a good job,” said resident Zhendi Shi, who was voting for the first time. “New York State in general is doing a good job relative to other states.”
Cole said the number of early ballots cast would be available Tuesday, and they will remain secure.
“The village is going to seek guidance from the state board of elections as to how we should handle the large volume of absentee ballots. In the interim, all absentee ballots will be held securely in accordance with established protocols and requirements.”
Dara Gruenberg, co-chair of the Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party campaign, said, “This is the right decision. We are in a fast-changing situation that has become more dire, and we are relieved that we can all put our focus where it should be, on the health and safety of our loved ones.
“We are grateful to those who made the extraordinary effort to vote by absentee ballot. We fully expect that Scarsdale will come together as one community to support each other in the challenging days ahead,” Gruenberg said, adding, “Thank you to Mayor [Marc] Samwick, the village board of trustees, Assemblywoman Amy Paulin and Governor Cuomo, and, of course, our amazing Scarsdale professional staff.”
The Voters Choice Party spokesperson said the VCP’s concern has always been about assuring the public’s health and safety during this trying time. VCP candidate Bob Berg said he wished Gov. Cuomo had acted sooner because the village had to “undertake many steps to sanitize the polling place and protect polling personnel and voters” and “hundreds of voters” had already voted by absentee ballot. “Meanwhile, I hope all residents follow CDC best practices to keep everyone healthy and safe.”
