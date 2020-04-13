In a March 31 work session over Zoom, Village Treasurer Mary Lou McClure presented two scenarios that outlined revenue shortfalls in excess of $3.7 million due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Scenario 1 projects a 4.25% loss of revenue due to nonproperty tax revenue changes. Scenario 2 projects a 6.44% loss of revenue.
“The village treasurer and I have been constantly monitoring current year expense and revenue since early February,” said Village Manager Steve Pappalardo. “This, in addition to the critical focus on organizing and safeguarding our emergency management service providers and maintaining and overseeing other essential village operations.”
Scenario 1 includes the loss of 30% of revenue for parking meter fees, two months’ worth of revenue loss in parking permits for Freightway, Christie Place Garage and valet parking, and a 42% loss of revenue for open lot parking permits. Scenario 2 includes the loss of 60% of revenue for parking meter fees, six months’ worth of revenue loss in parking permits for Freightway, Christie Place Garage and valet parking, and a 60% loss of revenue for open lot parking.
According to McClure, the scenarios display stress testing of major nonproperty tax revenue at two separate levels to determine impacts to the village’s cash flow and fund balance.
Sales tax revenue is expected to decline most sharply, followed by parking revenue.
In Scenario 1, the $900,000 loss in county sales tax would be loss of revenue spread out over two quarters, according to McClure.
“The countywide sales tax is an aggregate and that’s the way we have it reported to us until we receive our specific numbers from the county,” she said. “The revenue there is based on the village’s share of population.”
About $1.6 million in mortgage tax revenue is also expected to fall in both scenarios. In Scenario 1, mortgage tax will decrease by $250,000 and $400,000 in Scenario 2.
McClure said mortgage tax revenue hit a low of $1,083,000 between 2008 and 2010, but there has been improvement in revenues since then.
“At some point in time we would love to have the real estate market start powering up again,” she said. “So that projection is just a fairly modest loss at this time in this scenario.”
McClure said the “sooner the economy starts to recover, the better off we will all be” and once the real estate market picks back up the village would regain tax revenue. McClure said even with the projected revenue loss in Scenarios 1 and 2, it looked “encouraging” that the village could weather it.
Mayor Marc Samwick said the budget needed quick and decisive action to move into austerity mode and to allocate funds for potential shortfalls.
Two weeks ago, the board passed a resolution that allocated approximately $1.6 million to a reserve account as a resource to deal with COVID-19 related shortfalls. An additional $1.7 million was also identified to potentially be added to the COVID-19 reserve account.
In a letter to residents on April 1, Samwick said that while the “prudent decision” would be to adopt the current tentative budget, it was important to note that the village had the ability to modify the budget throughout the year.
“Difficult financial discussions in the coming weeks and months are inevitable. The village board and staff are ready to work with the community to determine appropriate adjustments to the 2020-21 budget and service levels that may need to be modified to reflect the economic impacts of this pandemic,” he wrote.
Trustee Justin Arest, who has taken a leadership role in formulating the 2020-21 budget, told the Inquirer that the board was committed to looking at all the expense line items in the budget.
“Rather than make decisions based on panic or fear, the board is determined to wait until it has better visibility into the economic impact of this pandemic and has necessary senior staff available to conduct a holistic review of services and capital projects,” Arest wrote in an email to the Inquirer. “The public should take comfort that our village manager has implemented austerity measures that reduce our spending to a minimum and will not lift this policy until an appropriate time when we have more clarity about the fiscal impacts of the pandemic.”
Arest also said the village is exploring the possibility of making the property tax deadline more “flexible” for residents.
“While we are hopeful that we will have the potential to manage real estate tax interest penalties, we are also proceeding cautiously to ensure that there are no unintended consequences,” he said.
Trustee Lena Crandall said she wanted to hear from residents about whether the village should require homeowners to bag their own leaves, or mulch their leaves into the lawn, as a way to reduce costs associated with curbside leaf pickup services.
“If we could get some numbers as to what we could potentially save if we changed our law to what some of the other municipalities in the area have done to require bagging of leaves, I think that would be a helpful discussion,” she said. “I’m not looking for controversy. People are upset with many things right now and I’m not going to push that, but it would be helpful to get the information so we can make a good decision.”
Trustee Jonathan Lewis wondered whether a Scenario 3 was necessary as a “worst case scenario [with] some impact on the property tax revenues.”
During public comment, Randy Whitestone, a Citizens Nominating Committee candidate for the board, echoed the interest for a third case scenario as did Sean Cohen, a Voters Choice Party candidate who is also running for a seat on the board. The election has been postponed to June 1 at the earliest.
“All government budgets — federal, state, local — are having huge holes blown in them by this pandemic and there’s so much we don’t know about how bad this will get and how long it will last, so I do support that additional scenario,” Whitestone said, adding that the board should be “cautious about irreversible decisions.”
Cohen also asked whether the village was still issuing parking tickets during the pandemic. Samwick said the village was “relaxing parking enforcement a little bit.”
Bob Berg, a Voters Choice Party candidate, told the board he was “a bit concerned” as there was minimal time left for a revised budget prior to the April 14 public hearing.
“I don’t see any real budget cuts here. I see revenue assumptions that are still, I believe, substantially overstated, particularly with the mortgage tax, building permits and court fines,” he said. “I think you should cut as much as you can from this budget now … because it’s a historic crisis and people need to have the cash in their pockets as opposed to the village coffer.”
Arest told the Inquirer that the village recognized the economic impacts of the pandemic on residents and “continues to look for ways to help.”
In an email to residents on April 8, Samwick said the board expected to propose a change to the 2020-21 budget based on the library renovation project, which has pushed its reopening from Sept. 1 to Nov. 1. That two-month delay would also delay the start of full-time staffing at the library, which opens up savings of $210,000, according to Samwick.
The savings would be used to reduce the tax levy down from 1.98% in the current tentative budget to 1.46%. Residents on average would thereby see a tax increase of $95, rather than the $128 as previously shown in the tentative budget.
“We will also work with staff to determine how much of our unassigned fund balance or additional debt should be used during this time,” Samwick wrote in an email sent last week to residents. “The board fully acknowledges its fiduciary duty to the taxpayers of Scarsdale and is committed to continuing the village’s longstanding practice of fiscal prudence as we navigate the months ahead.”
The tentative village budget has been posted on scarsdale.com and will be addressed at an online budget hearing April 14 at 7 p.m., with time set aside for public comment via Zoom teleconferencing.
