In a last-minute addition to its business agenda, the Scarsdale Board of Trustees voted unanimously Sept. 28 to increase the wages of unionized village hall employees by 2%.
The unionized employees’ salary increase will amount to $30,078 and will be retroactive to Sept. 15, but only for personnel who were employed between June 1, 2020 and Sept. 14, 2021.
The village’s 32 unionized employees are members of the Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA) and work in the village in the court, police department, recreation department and others. They did not receive a wage increase in the 2020-21 budget due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which sunk village revenues and caused the village to enact austerity measures.
According to a memo to the board from village manager Rob Cole, the CSEA and the village had been negotiating a raise prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but couldn’t reach an agreement. Following mediation and fact finding, the village and the CSEA agreed to reopen negotiations if nonunion employees received a wage increase. The board passed a resolution Sept. 14 to raise nonunion salaries by 2%. The nonunion salary increase, which totaled $61,224, was covered by money received through the American Rescue Plan Act.
“The CSEA and nonunion employees did not receive an increase during the pandemic as we had implemented an austerity budget,” said Mayor Jane Veron. “Now that we have better visibility into our finances and have received federal American Rescue Plan dollars, we will vote to make the adjustment, to recognize the hard work, dedication, professionalism and personal sacrifice of our CSEA employees.”
