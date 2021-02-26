Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 49F. ESE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.