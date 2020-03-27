During their first virtual Zoom meeting March 24, the village trustees unanimously passed a resolution to transfer approximately $1.25 million from the 2019-20 budget into a contingency account to fund potential COVID-19-related emergency services. The village also revised the 2020-21 budget, with a $300,000 reduction in a transfer to capital, which also will be added into the new COVID-19 contingency account.
“The originally crafted budget was conservative and was based on assumptions that may no longer be accurate given the pace of change of the economic impact of COVID-19,” said Mayor Marc Samwick. “At this juncture, we believe that the budgetary impacts of COVID-19, while overall negative to the village, will not cause a deficit in the current fiscal year budget.”
According to Samwick, Village Manager Steve Pappalardo directed department heads to restrict spending to essential items required for the operation of the village and for the pandemic response.
In a memorandum to department heads, Pappalardo said that as of March 20, there was approximately $1.2 million in unspent funds in the accounts for various departments; $750,000 of those funds was unallocated in various accounts and $505,000 came from departments across the village.
“We understand the gravity of the situation we are all faced with and recognize that our focus must be on public safety, continuity of essential services and prudent fiscal planning in the face of difficult times and incredible uncertainty,” said Trustee Justin Arest. “Scarsdale will not be immune to the economic impacts of COVID-19 and we must come together as a community as much when this is over as we have during this incredibly difficult time.”
According to Samwick, he and Pappalardo asked village Treasurer Mary Lou McClure to review the 2020-21 budget with the intent of reallocating certain funds to create a COVID-19 contingency account to address a portion of the revenue and expense impacts that may occur as a result of the pandemic.
In the resolution, board members approved a $300,000 reduction in transfers to capital projects in the 2020-21 budget. The reduction includes the elimination of funding for: a library pond park study, a village hall strategic plan, resurfacing of the parking lot at the Betty Taubert Girl Scout House, a Popham Road traffic calming design and the Popham traffic calming construction. There were also reductions in the village tree planting program and its road resurfacing line item, although $100,000 had been reallocated to road resurfacing from the 2017-18 capital budget fund balance, so there would be no net change in road resurfacing funds.
The tentative budget was further modified by cutting $40,000 from the transfer to the central garage internal service fund, which already had an adequate fund balance to cover those anticipated expenses.
“The reductions in the transfers to the capital budget central garage will be placed in the aforementioned contingent account for COVID-19-related expenses during the 2020-21 fiscal year,” said Pappalardo.
According to Pappalardo and as outlined in the resolution passed by the board, $1.7 million assigned for transfers to the capital projects budget could also be redirected to the 2020-21 budget. Approximately $1.45 million of that $1.7 million included funding for the Heathcote Bridge rehabilitation and the Hutchinson River flood mitigation projects, which could be unassigned and funded through short-term debt issuance.
“The $1.44 million identified in the 2019-20 budget, the $340,000 in capital and internal fund expense moved to contingency and the $1.7 million in previously assigned capital projects totals roughly $3.5 million,” said Pappalardo. “Our review of our budgetary situation at the end of our first quarter of 2021 could lead us to additional reductions in departmental budgets.”
Although the coronavirus outbreak has municipalities across New York State reeling as they reach the end of the current fiscal year, Scarsdale and the others are statutorily required to hold a public hearing on the 2020-21 budget on April 14, with a vote to adopt the budget scheduled on April 28 for a May 1 deadline.
“The slight modifications to the tentative village budget and capital deferments that the mayor and the village manager mentioned tonight are simply insufficient,” said Bob Berg, a Voters Choice Party candidate for the board of trustees. “We must immediately convene an emergency public village budget meeting and figure out how much more substantial modifications to the budget must be made to get our residents through the next fiscal year.”
Berg said he wanted the board to reduce projections for nonproperty tax revenues for next year by $5 million and he said revenues in sales tax, mortgage tax, building permits, interest, parking permit fees, justice court fines and parking meter fees were “wildly overstated in this environment.”
“Basically, you’re counting on budgeting revenues for $10.5 million from these nonproperty tax revenue sources. I think it’s likely that half of them will not materialize because of the deteriorated economic condition,” said Berg.
Samwick said he agreed with Berg that the COVID-19 outbreak was unprecedented and that it was “a severe and rapidly moving economic environment” that the village was dealing with.
“We have a responsible first step that we have put forth [and] we will continue to be diligently involved in this,” he said. “We want to hear from people. This is a collaborative group effort. We are all using our best judgement and will continue to do so.”
Trustee Jane Veron said the board was taking “an important first step” in helping to start a process to analyze the future of the budget.
“We prepared the 2020-21 [budget] in a very different environment and now, given the COVID-19 outbreak, we must re-examine our plans, focus on what is absolutely essential and set aside reserves to manage through the uncertainty,” she said. “At this juncture we’re all guessing at how this pandemic will continue to unfold and how long it will last. What we do know now is that our underlying assumptions must change. We cannot count on our revenue projections and we will need to make prudent expense decisions.”
Trustee Jonathan Lewis also outlined similar arguments, adding that the board would “need to more dynamically manage our budget for the foreseeable future.”
“This means more working sessions … and a focus on developing a range of scenarios for consideration. I believe we need a sensitivity analysis of our revenue stream to economic decline,” he said. “We should be able to develop a best case, worst case and most likely economic and fiscal scenario. By developing these scenarios and a decision tree, it allows us to map how we will react to our divergent set of outcomes [and] we’ll be better prepared to revise the budget moving forward.”
In the meantime, there’s a long road ahead for the trustees and village staff as they deal with the aftermath of the economic and public health crisis. The crisis prompted New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to postpone all village elections, including Scarsdale’s, which were slated for March 18. The new date, for now, is April 28. Trustee Veron, whose term would have expired at noon on the first Monday in April (April 6), will remain in office until a new election is held, with the subsequent trustee term beginning thereafter. Trustees Arest and Lena Crandall, both seeking a second term on the board, also will remain in office through April.
According to Samwick, village board meetings will be conducted by videoconference “for the foreseeable future.” On April 14, the board will hold a public hearing on the budget, probably as a Zoom videoconference.
“These are unprecedented times and there are likely to be a wide range of implications, some which are visible to us today and some that are not,” he said. “We will continue to diligently and responsibly act to protect the health, safety and welfare of the community.”
