With COVID-19 cases in New York accelerating and hospitals in Manhattan hitting capacity, medical groups in Westchester, including Westmed Urgent Care, are funneling patients into virtual visits, a technology which has existed for some time, but is now ramping up as patients look to limit public exposure and maintain social distancing.
“We’ve been less busy at our physical [urgent care] sites that have been opened,” said Dr. Jason Shuker who heads urgent care at Westmed. “But we have been more busy on our telehealth product.”
According to Shuker, who lives in Edgemont, prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, the medical group would get “a handful” of virtual visit requests — between five or six virtual visits with 10 visits being considered a busy day. Now, clinicians in the urgent care are performing more than 100 virtual visits daily.
“We are still seeing you face to face. Even though I can’t put my stethoscope on your lungs, I’m listening to you, I’m hearing you. I am evaluating how you’re breathing,” said Shuker. “This is amazing technology, an amazing tool, but both parties have to be comfortable with what the expected outcome is. It’s not just for millennials and it’s not just for the downtown professional.”
When someone requests a virtual visit, they are put into a queue that is organized by Solv, a medical appointment platform. When the appointment time is assigned, the patient will video screen with a clinician through a HIPAA compliant video technology where clinicians will be able to both diagnose and treat patients.
“We can do several [visits] an hour and we’re adjusting how we’re doing it to make sure we provide the access and also not make people wait on [a queue],” said Shuker. Physicians, nurses and nurse practitioners are assigned daily to exclusively perform virtual visits and do not move back and forth that day between virtual and physical visits.
Shuker said telehealth is also for patients with noncoronavirus-related health concerns and if a patient is experiencing mild symptoms that could be potentially associated with COVID-19 but has been staying at home without any potential coronavirus-related exposure, then telehealth could be a viable option, especially because the telehealth patient could easily be given an appointment for a traditional in-person visit.
“Someone who is healthy, who just wants me to take a look at their rash, I can do that very effectively [in a virtual visit]. They can feel protected by not having to come into a place where they may feel exposed,” said Shuker.
However, Shuker said if someone is in distress and is having severe symptoms, then they shouldn’t feel apprehensive about calling emergency services.
On March 17, Westmed closed sites in Ridge Hill, New Rochelle, Darien, Scarsdale and White Plains in order to consolidate staff and resources. Like many hospitals and medical groups across the country, Westmed is also reeling with the short supply of personal protective equipment. According to Shuker, the medical group has been screening every person coming into a facility and is dishing out protective masks for patients with certain symptoms.
“That’s part of the conservation of resources; giving appropriate people with symptoms the protection to protect everyone,” said Shuker.
In the coming weeks, Shuker is expecting more people to start coming into the physical urgent care sites and is still happy to serve patients in person, although he’s no longer shaking hands and is keeping a distance whenever feasible.
“Some people … deserve, and I think they want to have that physical touch and they want to let that person listen to their lungs,” said Shuker. “It’s about someone’s comfort level with what they’re going to get over a virtual platform.”
