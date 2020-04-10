As the sun was about to set Thursday, March 26, the Goldrich family of five gathered around a laptop in their Edgemont home, poised to celebrate youngest son Henry’s bar mitzvah service. But it was not a typical ceremony. Instead, the simcah took place online with 62 guests tuning in via Zoom videoconferencing.
“So, the question you all may be thinking is this: ‘Why?’ Why have a bar mitzvah now?” said Henry’s father, Michael, at the start of the hourlong online service.
In an interview with The Inquirer on Wednesday, Michael said this virtual alternative was initially “very foreign” to him.
The service had been scheduled for March 26, but the family shifted the date to July 11 a few weeks ago, “because Henry really wanted to have people there in person,” said Michael. However, after they realized the “stark reality” of the wide spread of virus, they decided not to wait and began making plans for a virtual ceremony.
The novel coronavirus “doesn’t care about race, socioeconomic level, or even religion,” Michael Goldrich said in his opening speech, “but what it does seem to care about, and is quite merciless with, is older people.”
Henry has six healthy grandparents and it is primarily for that reason that the family kept the March 26 date and moved the service online.
“Yes, this is unorthodox but we aren’t Orthodox Jews,” Michael said. “We’re reform Jews and therefore traditional protocols and worship and celebrations, in my opinion — with permission from our rabbi — can be altered.”
Henry, who turns 13 in May, was initially very disappointed that he could not celebrate his big day in person with family and friends, and he “desperately wanted to wait until this whole virus situation was resolved,” said his mother, Nancy.
Once it was clear that the crisis wasn’t abating though, and that an online service could be equally as special, Henry jumped on board.
“I think [a virtual service] will be less stressful,” Henry said the day before the event. He added, “normally at services you might not be able to see everyone, and maybe not everyone can come, so with this [format] every single person that you know can come and even if they’re bored, they can just turn off video and go on their phones.”
Michael and Nancy pointed out the benefit of having some distant family members and friends, who otherwise couldn’t attend, witness the service remotely.
“We have people in South Africa, we have people in California, so they’re going to be able to attend as well,” said Michael.
Henry began learning his Torah portion last summer and delivered a beautiful rendition at Thursday’s service. After the event, he told The Inquirer that “even though I wasn’t physically with the rabbi or cantor, I felt very comfortable with the prayers and songs.”
Typically, b’nai mitzvot students read from actual Torah scrolls in their synagogues on the day of the services, but Henry didn’t have that option while leading his service from home. Initially, the family thought about bringing in a Torah from Congregation Kol Ami, where they have been members for 15 years, and they discussed it with Kol Ami Rabbi Shira Milgrom. But in the spirit of social distancing, ultimately they decided it was “better [to be] safe than sorry,” said Michael.
Instead, Henry read from a photocopy of his portion provided by Milgrom from the Torah in their synagogue.
“We often think that the real Torah is the one right in front of us,” said Milgrom during Henry’s service, “…[but] the real Torah is internalized in the spirit and wisdom of our tradition.”
For most b’nai mitzvot students and their families, coordinating the event and learning all of the various Torah portions, songs and prayers are the most stressful parts of becoming a bar or bat mitzvah.
For the Goldriches, however, things were a bit more complicated.
Namely, they had to teach Henry’s six grandparents how to download, install and utilize Zoom.
“We started training with them because they actually [still use] aol.com,” said Michael, referring to the email platform that was common years ago, “and some of them are more sophisticated than others technologically.”
After a few training sessions and a large dress rehearsal that included Henry’s aunts, uncles and cousins, everyone appeared relatively comfortable with the software and ready for the big day.
“I consider my ability to get on Zoom a technological marvel,” boasted Henry’s grandfather David, moments before the service started.
The Goldriches also had to create unique e-prayer books and coordinate the event with Rabbi Milgrom and Kol Ami’s Cantor David Rosen.
“Michael’s done most of the work,” said Nancy the day before the service. “[He’s] been up very late at night and then he gets up early in the morning… He’s had countless emails, correspondence, phone conversations and Zooms with mostly the rabbi and … with the cantor.” Luckily, “Rabbi Shira and the cantor [are] very flexible and they’re helping us facilitate,” Michael said last Wednesday.
One of the fruits of his labor was a 16-page e-prayer book for guests to download prior to the ceremony.
Aside from a brief moment at the start of the service when someone accidentally shared their screen, and a few minor muting/unmuting mishaps here and there, the interactive service went off without a hitch.
“I don’t think it could have gone better because I knew the stuff very well,” said Henry, who delivered his D’var Torah, or speech, on the theme of sacrifice.
Despite being “miles apart in our separate houses, the ceremony felt more intimate than a typical bar mitzvah service where you attend in person,” Michael said, adding that “it was great to have the grandparents actively involved using technology that they just learned a few days earlier.”
Michael and Nancy plan to throw a “kids’ party” in honor of Henry’s bar mitzvah after the crisis has passed. And then, they will have two things to celebrate.
