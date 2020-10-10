Jennifer Wandle made it through four days of practice as the new Edgemont girls lacrosse coach last spring when the beginnings of the COVID-19 pandemic closed down schools, which did not reopen until last month. If all goes well on Tuesday, Oct. 13, Wandle will have made it through the entire field hockey preseason and have her first game as the new coach of that sport.
For both sports, Wandle replaces longtime assistant/head coach Katie Degen.
Wandle played field hockey and lacrosse growing up on Long Island. At Rocky Point High School, she was All-Division for field hockey and won the Unsung Hero Award for both sports playing defense and midfielder. She took her talent to the next level, playing both sports nearby in Dobbs Ferry for Division II Mercy College.
The 2017 Mercy grad was ECAC All-Conference Second Team Defense and Division II Field Hockey League All-Academic team for field hockey, and for lacrosse she made the IWLCA Academic Honor Roll.
After playing 12 field hockey games as a freshman, Wandle became a starter as a sophomore and started all 20 games her senior year. As a sophomore she led the team with six defensive saves, finishing fourth in Division II. For lacrosse, Wandle started as a sophomore and junior.
Senior year was momentous for both Mercy teams as field hockey’s seven wins were a program best in the fall of 2016, and in the spring of 2017 lacrosse made the NCAA Tournament for the first time.
Wandle coached at The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry, but has found a home at Edgemont, where she’s been a teacher’s aide, special education aide, teaching assistant and leave replacement since 2016.
“The community has been really welcoming,” she said. “They’ve been supportive and I’ve been given the opportunity to come to the high school and coach. I love the families that I’ve worked with and I’ve worked with a lot of siblings, which is nice.”
After five years at the school, Wandle is excited to add to her list of responsibilities as a coach.
“It’s definitely different than the ideal season … but the big thing is just getting them to see their friends, to play the sport they love and getting that physical connection again,” she said, referring to the coronavirus regulations that delayed and shortened fall season. “We’ve all been in quarantine for so long, so it’s nice for them to just get out and be kids again and have fun.”
Being a virtual coach during the canceled spring season wasn’t what anyone was hoping for, so making the best of this fall is the priority.
“My biggest expectation right now is to start with the basics and get them comfortable with each other playing on the field again,” Wandle said. “They haven’t played contact sports in months now. It’s getting them back into that routine.”
By Wandle’s side — though mostly socially distanced by 6 feet or more — is Edgemont veteran coach Mary Raciborski, a former elementary school physical education teacher in the district.
“She’s the best; she’s amazing,” Wandle said. “She’s been coaching here, so it’s nice to have someone who knows the community, the district and how things run. I feel comfortable working with her knowing that she’s been here.”
Raciborski, who retired from teaching in 2011, had actually retired from coaching sooner as she and Cindy Moeller stopped coaching gymnastics after 19 years together following the 2003-04 season.
Her first coaching position at Edgemont was actually cross-country. “The dinosaurs were walking on that field when I started,” she joked.
Raciborski later became the field hockey head coach until the end of the 1999 season. That year the team didn’t have enough to compete safely as varsity, so she had a junior varsity team that year. In 1993, Edgemont won a league title, something Raciborski was very proud of after urging then-athletic director Jim San Marco to come up with a schedule for a few years that would be competitive for the team. She always appreciated San Marco’s efforts and guidance.
Then-athletic director Jason Edwards and then-field hockey coach Lindsay Robinson brought the former head coach back into the fold in the late 2000s with the modified team. This year Section 1 canceled modified sports, so elevating Raciborski to varsity was easy for DeRosa.
“I was still teaching then but, when I did retire, modified [sports] is how I got my high of teaching,” Raciborski said. “I miss teaching. This year all these girls I’ve had. They’re like my babies. Modified to me was perfect because I got to teach more than you do on the varsity level.”
Senior Aine Butler-Boyle said the team is excited to work with Raciborski again. “It’s really nice to have her because the majority of the girls on the team have had her for two years,” she said. “It’s nice to have that in common with everyone on the team considering there’s a lot of freshmen and it’s a new dynamic.”
Zaza Aslanian, another senior, is impressed with what Wandle brings to the table. “She seems very nice and she played in college,” she said. “I love that. She knows what the sport’s all about and the commitment it takes. It’s refreshing to have someone like that as a coach.”
While he had hoped Degen would stick around as a coach for another year or two, athletic director Anthony DeRosa said he is pleased with the new staff this fall and looks forward to seeing what Wandle can do in the spring.
“Jennifer immediately emailed me and said she was interested in the position,” DeRosa said of lacrosse. “I was pretty impressed with her background [in playing and coaching]. She got four practices in [in the spring] and by all accounts they went really well. She felt that she had a great group of girls and she was very excited about the season, which kind of really stinks how this all played out for her in her first year.”
Field hockey is certainly a second chance at a first impression.
