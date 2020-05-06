We’re in the midst of a global pandemic, but its impact on America’s communities is local.
First responders are our neighbors helping our neighbors, rushing to addresses just down the street and taking the sick to the nearby hospital. The workers on the front line of this crisis, manning the cash register at supermarkets or delivering takeout from a favorite restaurant with a closed dining area are folks we’ve known for years.
Local newspapers and their journalists are also among the front-line workers dedicated to serving their communities.
This local newspaper, in both digital and print forms, reports critical news of the fast-moving coronavirus public health crisis in Scarsdale, Edgemont and Hartsdale. We chronicle local efforts to support first responders and health care workers. We alert you to criminal activity — note the rash of car thefts last week — and scams that target residents during these trying times.
In the stillness of communities under stay-at-home orders, the Inquirer advises on how to keep your home safe and prepared, and how to keep your family entertained and learning.
We let you know how you can help the medical, public safety and service workers who heed the call of duty even among the din of uncertainty.
We are responding to our own call of duty in this crisis.
Our reporters continue to work so readers can stay informed. Our production team continues to assemble the content.
But, like many other businesses affected by the pandemic, our revenue has suddenly dropped off a cliff. Yet, while many local businesses have simply shut down operations for now, we have actually increased the amount of critical information we are providing our readers.
We are your neighbors — and we’ve got your back.
As you generously support local essential workers, buoy restaurants by ordering take-out meals and boost your favorite stores by buying gift cards, we hope you will also remember to support your local newspaper and the vital work we do by subscribing at scarsdalenews.com or donating as much as you can afford through the COVID-19 Local Media Foundation, a 501(c)3 tax-exempt entity. Your tax-deductible donation will be earmarked for the Inquirer at givebutter.com/scarsdaleinquirer.
All funds raised will enable the Inquirer to continue reporting and covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Your support is vital and will make a significant impact on our ability to keep you informed throughout the months ahead.
To those who have already donated, we send our love and sincerest thanks for your generous support.
