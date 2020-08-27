Dr. Moms know best, so when it comes to mask-wearing during the COVID-19 pandemic, they’re leading educators with a mission to inform, protect and put parents, students and employees at ease as Scarsdale’s seven school buildings get set to reopen as early as Sept. 10.
The school’s safety plan is a complete package and although masks are just one component, they might be No. 1.
“I think overall the source control from a mask is paramount combined with all the other precautionary measures — good hand hygiene, distancing, ventilation, safe disinfection practices, everything else we’ve learned,” Dr. Selin Tuysuzoglu Sagalowsky said. “Masks really are quite effective.”
One study that really stood out for Sagalowsky, the mother of two and a pediatric emergency medicine specialist at NYU, was a “Laser Light-Scattering Experiment Showing Speech-Generated Droplets” featured on the New England Journal of Medicine website that shows how respiratory droplets spread when someone breathes, speaks, sneezes or coughs. The video (nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/nejmc2007800) shows a person speaking at different levels of loudness and you see the aerosolized spray in green on a black background. When masked, there is virtually no spray.
“It’s a very nice visual reminder of how effective masks can be at preventing respiratory droplets from leaving somebody’s mouth,” Sagalowsky said. “I don’t think it’s the magic bullet — we’re all still waiting for a vaccine, a cure, a treatment of some kind — but I think it’s one of our most effective measures of source control and really the only way we can try and get back some sense of normalcy once your community prevalence is low enough.”
Sagalowsky pointed to another article that featured research of the 15 states where masks were mandated, a study on healthaffairs.org called “Community Use Of Face Masks And COVID-19: Evidence From A Natural Experiment Of State Mandates In The US” that also backed up the data. According to the report, “There was a significant decline in daily COVID-19 growth rate after the mandating of face covers in public, with the effect increasing over time after the orders were signed.”
Bill Nye the Science Guy put out a viral video where he tried to blow out a candle with various face coverings. If you can blow out the candle, your mask is not effective. He called it “a matter literally of life and death,” urging people to wear masks in public to protect others.
Earlier this month, ScienceMag.org published a Duke University study, “Low-cost measurement of facemask efficacy for filtering expelled droplets during speech,” that tested the effectiveness of 15 types of masks/materials and a control of no mask. Again, those results were not surprising as the types of masks that were most effective were professional personal protective equipment and layered cotton masks. The study involved a similar laser spray experiment similar to one cited in The New England Journal of Medicine.
“People need to know the different options, and surgical masks are readily available at a low cost,” Dr. Doreen Chung-Waldman, the mother of three and a urologist at Columbia University Medical Center, said. “People should be educated to be given the option to wear one if they also want to be protected themselves.”
The local doctor moms, including Dr. Suzanne Arinsburg, the mother of three and an associate professor of pathology, molecular and cell-based medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital, agreed that N95 masks are best, but more affordable and readily available surgical masks and layered cotton masks will help mitigate the spread, combined with other measures like social distancing.
“What they found was that bandanas or neck gaiters are quite ineffective — it’s almost like not wearing anything at all,” Sagalowsky said of the Duke study. “After N95s and hospital grade surgical masks, the polypropylene synthetic material in the disposable masks are quite effective and your two-ply cotton homemade masks are, too. The two-layer are certainly better than the one-layer. The pleated are better than the non-pleated. Then there are some that combine the polypropylene synthetic with cotton and those are superior to the pure cotton.”
“A very good option for people is wearing a face shield in addition to a mask,” she said. “It should not be worn alone, but it is very good in addition to a mask, especially to prevent people from touching their face and also keeping the mask clean. You do have to wipe down the face shield.”
With medical professionals properly suited up with masks, face shields and goggles in small spaces with their clients, there is very low risk of transmission now that more is known about how COVID-19 spreads. Experts hope the same applies to schools, especially with distancing, hand-washing and ventilation taken into account.
“We’ve seen schools open successfully in Europe and in Asia and we can do the same things here with appropriate masking,” Arinsburg said. “We need to work with the science of what we know today and not go overboard and react with fear.”
Part of the urge to educate the community is to help the faculty feel safer in returning to the buildings.
“Our teachers are scared,” Arinsburg said. “They’re scared to come back just like we were to go back to work during the pandemic that first month. We understand where they are coming from — we were terrified. I think we have to be respectful of that and provide everyone with accurate information.
“The information is changing, but there is a lot of data now that masks work.”
Like its other plans, the district’s rules on masks, which must be worn on buses and school grounds, have evolved.
“When I started looking at the school plans and I read the mask policy I really didn’t see a policy for different types of masks, but it does make a big difference as to how safe the school is,” Chung-Waldman said. “It’s whether everyone wears the masks properly and the type of masks.”
Major changes to Scarsdale’s mask policy and more details about what is and is not permitted pleased Arinsburg, who had reached out to the district to warn about masks with exhalation ports or valves. As of last week, valved masks often used in an activity like woodworking, where it doesn’t normally matter what someone is breathing out, were put on the unacceptable list.
“We wear masks because it provides some protection for us, but it’s really protecting those around us,” Arinsburg said. “If I’m wearing a mask with an exhalation valve and I’m breathing out through that valve, it’s like not wearing a mask at all and [I’m] putting those around me at risk if I happen to be COVID positive asymptomatic.”
Also not allowed in the schools are bandanas and gaiters, which are under the category of “any face coverings not made specifically as masks.” Bandanas and gaiters have thin layers that may cover the face, but don’t do a sufficient job of preventing droplets from becoming aerosolized.
For the less safe face coverings like gaiters, Arinsburg said some people have sewn in a layer of cotton to make them safer, but those are still not permitted in the schools.
The district has committed to providing cloth masks to employees and students at no cost “if needed” and for those who forget them on any given day. There will also be training for all “on how to adequately put on, take off, clean (as applicable), and discard PPE, including but not limited to, appropriate face coverings.”
The doctors urge parents to have their kids get used to wearing the masks for extended periods at home. “School cannot be the first time they are wearing a mask like this,” Chung-Waldman said.
Parents should also send their kids to school with multiple masks in a plastic bag just in case there are issues with the one the student wears to school. The masks need to be kept dry and clean, so disposable surgical masks should be thrown out daily and reusable masks should be washed daily.
“It’s important they emphasize to children that’s what makes the school safer,” Chung-Waldman said.
Mask breaks are also key for students and those will be built into the school day. “As suffocating as it is for us, it’s equally suffocating for them, so having a time in the day where they can be more than 6 or ideally more than 12 feet apart and take a breath into … open well-ventilated air without the masks is important,” Sagalowsky said.
Sagalowsky is sending her second grade son to school for the hybrid model because she thinks it will benefit his learning style and her pre-K daughter will go to her school for two hours a day, mostly in an outdoor setting. Sagalowsky has gotten countless calls from parents seeking advice.
“It’s such a personal decision and the most important thing is to feel comfortable with your decision,” she said. “There is personal risk profile that comes into it and then there’s honestly the guilt of parenthood. Whatever you decide, you have to be comfortable with the fact that it might turn out your decision was the ‘wrong’ decision and your children get sick. Maybe they got very sick. Or maybe everybody was fine and your children were deprived of a year of learning and social interaction.
“Whatever decision you make you have to be willing to forgive yourself in the long run and know you were acting in the best way with the limited data you had.”
Medical experts have come a long way with research, but there is more to learn as the pandemic progresses. Kids were essentially thought not to be carriers and to be immune early on and that was soon debunked when kids started getting sick.
“It’s been, as a physician and a mother, a very humbling experience,” Sagalowsky said of the learning curve she had in working with young patients.
Sagalowsky called the return to school “an experiment.”
“Maybe we go back to school and we see as soon as one person has a sniffle and a cold the school gets shut down,” she said. “That’s happening way too often and maybe we revert to being flexible, but we have to be kind and understanding of everybody who is trying to make this work.”
