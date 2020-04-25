Westchester saw its first case of the novel coronavirus in early March. A few weeks later, on March 23, Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered hospitals across the state to increase their ability to care for 50% more patients. By then, White Plains Hospital (WPH) was already preparing for the surge.
WPH leadership and its emergency response team started meeting regularly in January, according to Dawn W. French, the hospital’s senior vice president for Community Relations & Marketing, and then, to comply with the governor’s directive, the hospital had to be able to surge from 250 medical surgical beds to 375, and increase its ICU capacity from 16 beds to 82 beds.
“We had to make countless changes across our hospital’s physical infrastructure and staffing,” French said, all of which has cost the hospital millions of dollars in expenses related to COVID. “We added staff to help care for a higher acuity of patients and redeployed many other staff members to help where needed. We added temperature taking stations for staff, and in early March [we] set up a hotline to help direct community members with questions on COVID.”
The hotline has received about 20,000 calls from community members.
The demand for COVID-19 care at the hospital has taken physicians from ambulatory practices to help in various capacities as the hospital deals with the “significant patient complexity,” said French. “There has been massive retraining and reassignment to support these new demands.”
The cost for the transformation has been substantial. The hospital had to create multiple ICU units, which required putting up walls and reconfiguring airflow. Each new ICU costs $250,000, plus additional expenses for staffing, and equipment, workstations on wheels, printers, scanners, beds and supplies.
While increasing its capacity, the hospital has faced a steep decline in its revenue stream since the New York Department of Health ordered all hospitals to halt all elective surgery, procedures and routine care.
“[That] resulted in our surgical volume and procedures falling to below 10% of historical levels, and our ambulatory volume dropping below 25% and in some cases down to zero,” French wrote in an email, noting the “significant” negative impact that had on hospital revenue. At the same time, WPH had to gear up to implement a telehealth program for the hospital’s physician practices, another big expense which was “done in record time to be able to provide access to care for our patients,” said French.
“We’re hemorrhaging money,” said WPH board member Dara Gruenberg, because “personal protective equipment [PPE] is so expensive, but also the hospital had to convert” so much space for coronavirus care.
Gruenberg and another Scarsdale resident, Scott Kleinman, who serves on the WPH Foundation board, started a large-scale fundraising effort April 6 to raise $10 million for the hospital (http://bit.ly/33vFcqs).
The hospital’s board of directors and its foundation board have pledged almost $5 million and they hope their outreach to the community will meet or exceed the goal to raise another $5 million to cover the ongoing costs for PPE like gowns and masks, medical equipment for COVID-19 patient care, telemedicine services, as well as iPads for family members to communicate with loved ones confined in the hospital.
Meanwhile, a number of grassroots efforts have sprouted up to raise money for the hospital during the crisis.
Wendy Berk and Kathy Winteroll, co-presidents of Friends of the White Plains Hospital, started a “THANK YOU HEALTHCARE HEROES” lawn sign campaign that has raised more than $30,000 through social media and emails or letters to the community: https://bit.ly/2VAOkrH.
The Scarsdale Chinese Association has raised or pledged at least $30,000 more.
Max Roth/Noah Weber are raising funds via an NBA 2k20 game tournament: https://bit.ly/34XXPnQ.
“Songs in the House” fund created by Debbie Feinstein and her son, Ben Feinstein, inspired by the Actors Fund “Stars in the House” initiative: https://bit.ly/2yzz59f.
Kwiat Diamonds owner Russell Kwiat put together a flash sale and a portion of the proceeds from each sale go to the hospital: https://bit.ly/2yBVZwI, password: frontlinehero.
Arjun Dayal, a student at Hackley School in Tarrytown, donated face shields and masks he made from his 3D printer. He continues to raise money for WPH to help cover the cost of supplies.
FLAG Westchester organized by Leah and Talia Feilbogen provides meals for frontline health care workers: https://bit.ly/2VS3Dv1.
Eileen Fisher clothing company executive Liz Lashbrook, a Scarsdale resident, has seamstresses from Eileen Fisher producing thousands of hospital gowns pro bono for WPH.
Gruenberg, Rachel Krisbergh and Jen Galeon have been organizing donations to support the delivery of meals to WPH emergency room doctors, nurses and staff: http://bit.ly/33vFcqs.
According to French, the number of COVID-19 cases at WPH peaked in early April, and while the hospital is now “feeling the ‘flattening of the curve’ we continue to stay flexible as we all wait to see what’s next and when the NYS PAUSE initiative will be lifted.”
“As of today [April 23], there are more than 500 patients who were treated for COVID-19 at White Plains Hospital and returned home to their loved ones,” she said.
Dr. Erik Larson, WPH assistant director of emergency medical services and emergency preparedness, in a recent interview with the Inquirer, urged people to continue doing the things that have been recommended by medical experts, such as social distancing and washing hands, or self-isolating if they feel sick or think they may have been exposed to COVID-19. In addition to those safeguards, he asked that people be patient with first responders and “understand that we have got to absolutely protect ourselves so that we can always be there for you.”
The health care system now “is extremely challenged,” he said, “but we want to be there for you. This is absolutely the safety net. And we’ve got to maintain the integrity of the safety net so we can be there to catch you.”
To donate to White Plains Hospital’s COVID relief campaign, visit https://www.wphospital.org/covid19help.
