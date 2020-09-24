Being local has it perks. Though it came with a 6:50 a.m. tee time, Scarsdale’s Brandon Wu was chosen to take the first shot off the first tee of the 120th U.S. Open Championship at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, just a few miles from his parents’ house.
On Thursday, Sept. 17, Wu, paired with Australia’s Curtis Luck and New Zealand’s Ryan Fox, stepped up to the first tee box of the West Course, which he’d never played before, while Daniel Balin of White Plains did the honors on the 10th hole.
“It was such a cool experience and I think that’s something I’m going to remember for a long, long time,” 23-year-old Wu said. “I was pretty nervous. I think my heart skipped a beat when they said, ‘Scarsdale, New York.’ It just meant so much to me. It was like a reward to hit that first shot, almost a ceremonial first shot to lead off the 2020 U.S. Open. I think I want to cherish that memory for a long time.”
Wu didn’t disappoint, hitting the ball down the middle of the fairway. It was the beginning of a strong front nine in which Wu shot 2-under 33. He ended the first day with a 4-over 74.
“I played really well on the front nine and then a couple of loose swings on the back nine, combined with the course being extremely difficult just kind of caught up to me,” Wu said. “I was really happy how I played the first day and the second day, just doing the best I could and trying to not get too caught up in everything that was going on. I was trying to stay in my own game.”
Wu shot a 76 the second day and his combined 150 left him unable to make the cut to the finals. No one who shot 147 or over made the cut, as 81 players didn’t advance — not including one who withdrew — and 62 made the finals, including one who withdrew after the third day.
“I wish I had played better, but I wasn’t super sharp, as sharp as I would have loved,” he said. “I feel like it would have been a cool test to play at Winged Foot under U.S. Open conditions with my best stuff. It was still just a really special week for me.”
Bryson DeChambeau of the USA won with a 6-under 69-68-70-67-274, while USA’s Matthew Wolf was an even 280 as the runner-up.
To put his performance in perspective, Wu beat 41 golfers, including Phil Mickelson (79-74-153) and Jordan Spieth (73-81-154), and tied 13, including Tiger Woods (73-77-150).
“I feel like when I’m playing well and playing my best I can compete with the best of them,” Wu said. “I truly believe that. I feel like I know that I’m not quite there yet, but I have to keep working on it, getting a little bit better and eventually I can compete with the best in the world.”
Wu, who lived in California and Beijing prior to moving to Scarsdale, attended private boarding schools in middle and high school and graduated from Stanford University in 2019, where he helped lead the golf team to the NCAA championships before qualifying for and competing in his first U.S. Open at Pebble Beach last June. There he tied for 35th and by making the finals he missed his graduation. His diploma was handed to him on the 18th green after he finished his remarkable debut.
After playing on the Korn Ferry Tour this spring and summer, Wu earned his spot in the Open this year, and once the Open ended he headed to Kansas for the first of three final Korn Ferry tournaments for the calendar year as he tries to earn his PGA Tour card.
“It’s still a learning experience for me at this point in my career, just being in those big moments and playing Major Championship golf,” Wu said. “I’m building up my résumé and building up my confidence slowly and hopefully that helps me in the long run.”
Winged Foot, which hosted for the sixth time (1929, 1959, 1974, 1984, 2006), was practically a ghost town for the Open due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was initially scheduled for June 18-21 and was in jeopardy of being canceled. On April 6, the USGA announced it would be held in September, and on July 29, it was announced that in partnership with New York State, the Major would be held without spectators.
The 144 players all were exempt players as the two-stage qualifier was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1980, the U.S. Open has featured 156 players and this was the first time since 1931 the Open wasn’t held in June. The last time it was played in September was 1913.
Wu earned his exemption by placing in the top five in a Korn Ferry Tour Championship, finishing strong to win the final round of the championship by one stroke (18-under, 67-69-69-65-270) at Victoria International Golf Club in Newburgh, Indiana.
Wu is a member of Scarsdale Golf Club and the club certainly took pride in having representation at the Open last week.
“Watching Brandon in the U.S. Open at Winged Foot has been a lot of fun for all of us at Scarsdale Golf Club,” SGC pro Tyler Gosselin said. “Members have been following his success over the years, and his win at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship earlier this month created a buzz throughout the club, especially when we learned it had earned him a place in the U.S. Open. He’s a great young man, and we’re proud to have him call Scarsdale Golf Club home.”
Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, an honorary SGC member, tied for eighth at plus-6 67, 76, 68, 75-286.
While hundreds of volunteers are usually a big part of the Open, most of the helpers were not needed, so only Winged Foot members were allowed to be of service in more limited roles of marshal, ball spotter, walking scorer or laser operator.
Winged Foot members and Scarsdale residents Tara and J.C. Greco volunteered all four days, while their kids, who were supposed to be standard bearers, had to watch on TV from home. There was specialized training and everyone on site had to be COVID tested.
“The fact that the USGA managed to get this up and going and the players came and Winged Foot executed it, we were very fortunate,” Tara said. “It was great to have something to watch on TV or try to volunteer for. Everything was very scaled down, very limited this year.”
Tara volunteered for the U.S. Amateur in 2004 and 2006 as the co-chair of player registration and player hospitality, respectively. Originally last week she was supposed to be an ambassador, but that role wasn’t needed. One of the highlights as a ball spotter on the 18th hole was helping Wu find his ball in the rough.
“It was so exciting to see the younger up-and-coming players there and for Brandon to be so close to home — that probably has to be very special for him,” she said.
What really stood out for Tara was the lack of noise with no fans, and the difference the time of year made as far as the temperature and the light and shadows.
“It was just very, very quiet,” she said. “I know golf is a quiet sport, but not normally in a big event like this … Normally it’s hot in June and here we were in September and it was cold. I had a winter hat on and a couple of the mornings it was pretty chilly and daylight caused different circumstances for play.”
Clearly not every U.S. Open is the same.
“The U.S. Opens are already special to begin with and to have a venue last year like Pebble Beach and I had so many of my Stanford friends able to come down and watch throughout the week, that was a cool experience with it being my first experience,” Wu said. “This year it was so cool being able to play so close to where I grew up. This is one of the biggest tournaments of the year, so to be able to stay at home and be able to spend it with friends and family is pretty special.”
