On March 9, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that, beginning March 10, all New Yorkers 60 years of age and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine. Government employees, nonprofit workers and essential building service workers will be eligible beginning March 17.
All providers except pharmacies can vaccinate any eligible New Yorker; pharmacies can vaccinate ages 60-plus and teachers per federal guidance starting March 10.
New Yorkers can make appointments at state-run vaccination sites by going to https://on.ny.gov/38DeBMz or calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.