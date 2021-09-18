A 16-year-old Arlington High School student was fatally stabbed by a former Arlington student and died following a varsity football game between Scarsdale and host Arlington on Friday evening. No Scarsdale spectators or athletes were involved in the incident.
Scarsdale High School will have staff available to “discuss or debrief this situation” starting on Monday, with any students or parents who would like to discuss it.
“Although our students were not directly involved in the situation, incidents like this can be difficult to understand and process,” Scarsdale Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman wrote in a press release.
Hagerman added that, “Consistent with our Safety, Security, and Emergency Management protocols, we will debrief this incident during our next Safety Committee Meeting and review the procedures for our sports teams when they are competing off-campus.”
When the Scarsdale team boarded the bus after the game, the “bus drivers were directed to exit the Arlington campus away from the incident area.”
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family who lost their child in this terrible act of violence as well as the entire Arlington community,” Hagerman wrote.
