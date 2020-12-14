In this very pluralistic country, Christmas is the only national holiday linked to a specific religion. But the celebration in America has always been as much a secular folk festival as a religious observance.
The Puritans, rebelling from the Church of England, disapproved of feasting and merrymaking. Their focus was on the God of the Old Testament, not the Son of the New. In 1659, they passed a law banning any observation of Christmas, in church or out.
But the dour Puritans weren’t the only Christians in the New World. Dutch and German settlers had no hang-ups about celebrating the birth of Jesus and held festivities for the entire month of December. The Dutch gave us St. Nicholas, the Germans, Christmas trees and the traditional English, caroling, holly and mistletoe.
Seeing potential profit in religious injunctions to remember the less fortunate and the legend of a generous saint, American businesses began promoting the wider exchange of Christmas presents in the early 1800s. The expectations of children grew from a stocking full of sweets to a mountain of toys under a decorated tree, abetted by Clement Moore’s poem and his iconic St. Nick. The gift-giving custom grew and grew to the present-day mania.
But let’s remember, especially this year, that Christmas shopping is essential to buoy our local independent merchants. The holiday is a great opportunity to teach children to think not just about what they want, but what other people in their families might like and about remembering those who can’t afford things we take for granted.
In his best-loved classic, “A Christmas Carol,” Charles Dickens criticized selfishness, extolled the virtues of kindness, community and generosity, especially toward the poor, and taught life lessons in the miser’s redemption.
However it has been celebrated over the years, the appeal of Christmas endures, especially in America, where we believe any child can grow up to become a great leader. On these darkest days of the year, conscious of the persistence of death and suffering, we look forward with hope.
