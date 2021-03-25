2021 ECC Silver Bowl recipients

Edgemont residents Betsy and Tom McCormack will receive this year's Edgemont Community Council (ECC) Silver Bowl Award for distinguished community service.
The McCormacks moved to Edgemont in 1997 and raised five boys in the hamlet. Both Betsy and Tom are prominent volunteers in the Edgemont and greater local communities. Betsy, a past PTA volunteer and current co-president of the PTSA, has also served as board member for the Scarsdale Teen Center, Greenburgh Nature Center and Congregation Kol Ami in White Plains. Currently, she is a board member of the Edgemont Scholarship Fund and the Old Edgemont Association. Betsy is an avid mah-jongg player and has taught many Edgemont residents how to play the game. In addition to coaching numerous football, baseball and basketball teams throughout the years, Tom has served on the Edgemont School Board as board member, vice president and president. He is also a member of the Edgemont Village Exploratory Committee and has supported multiple community organizations, such as the Edgemont Scholarship Fund, Edgemont School Foundation and the Greenburgh Nature Center.
A virtual celebration of the McCormack’s service to the community will take place Wednesday, April 21, at 8 p.m.
