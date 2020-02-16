An Ardsley Road man walked into town of Greenburgh police headquarters Feb. 3 reporting six fraudulent charges from Door Dash. He was alerted through his credit company of fraudulent activity. The six orders were delivered to different states. The man said he hadn’t used his Door Dash account in a year. A different name and phone number were on the account and the complaining party does not know anyone with that number or name. Police are calling this a case of criminal impersonation.
Apple watch stolen from treadmill
While working out at 24 Hour Fitness on Central Avenue on Feb. 3, a woman placed her Apple watch in a treadmill cup holder. Not long after moving on to another machine, she realized her watch was no longer in her possession. Gym personnel reviewed video showing the watch removed by an unknown man. The woman did not recognize the man and was unable to give a description. The watch is valued at $750, the band $25.
Speakers stolen
Three suspects entered the AT&T store on Central Avenue Feb. 3 and headed to a display of speakers. A man removed speakers from the shelves, putting them in a bag held by a woman. All three left the store without making any attempt to pay. A store employee followed the suspects to their car and they fled northbound on Central Avenue. Police canvassed the area with negative results.
Stolen phone found in yard
A Shelly Avenue resident reported her children found a black iPhone 11 in their backyard while playing on Feb. 4. She notified police, who traced the phone to a robbery on a Bee-Line bus in the vicinity of Dobbs Ferry Road and Spencer Court a few days earlier. The bus robbery is under investigation by Westchester County Police. The person identified on the phone’s home screen is the robbery victim. The phone is at police headquarters until its owner claims it.
Georgia man nabbed for faulty headlight
On Feb. 4, police observed a car with a Georgia registration traveling southbound on North Central and Lawton avenues with a faulty headlight. The driver, Linwood Bates, address unknown, was pulled over. Bates was revealed to have a suspended license and has failed to answer a summons or pay child support. His Georgia registration is also expired. The car was impounded and he was brought to police headquarters to be charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree, and given an appearance ticket.
Thieving duo raid CVS
Greenburgh Street Crime Unit responded to CVS on South Central Avenue for a report of a larceny on Feb. 5. The store manager said two women left the store without paying for blood pressure monitors and nail polish before taking off in a gray Acura SUV. Police were given a description of the car and located the pair. The women matched the video surveillance inside the store showing them shoplifting. The driver was identified as Princesola Gill. Her passenger was Kimeakia Forbes. Both women were placed under arrest and transported to headquarters for booking and processing. The vehicle was impounded and photographed. Recovered were two blood pressure cuffs, four Sally Hansen nail polishes, a bottle of Tylenol and Flawless body hair remover, valued at $177.42. The items were photographed and released to CVS. Gill and Forbes were each charged with one count of criminal possession of stolen property.
Stolen Frenchie
On Feb. 5, Puppies & Kittens on South Central Avenue reported grand theft larceny. At a customer’s request, the manager brought a Blue Merle French bulldog to a holding area near the front entrance. When the manager stepped away to gather information about the pup, the suspects exited the store with the dog. Video surveillance shows them crossing Central Avenue and fleeing southbound on foot. The dog, valued at more than $3,000, is micro-chipped. The store will press charges if the pup is not recovered.
Package delivery scam
A Leone Close Road homeowner reported a suspicious incident involving a Macy’s package delivery Feb. 6. The homeowner said she was not expecting packages and this one did not have her name on it. Something similar happened at her home a few weeks before; that time, the package, which she left by her front door, was picked up by an unknown man in a black Mercedes-Benz. Police set up surveillance and soon after a dark colored vehicle pulled up to the Leone Close address and a man wearing a blue puffy coat and a hoodie exited the car and walked up to the front door to retrieve the package. Police recognized the driver, Henry Quaye, and his passenger, Dennis Konadu, known to have active warrants. Police conducted a traffic stop. Quaye refused an officer’s order to put the car in park. Additional units arrived on scene and both men were removed from the car. The box delivered to the Leone Close address was located in the back seat along with other packages of shoes and clothing. Quaye and Konadu were placed under arrest for petty larceny. All clothing items and gift cards were seized as evidence.
White van, tinted windows
Two men in a white Ford van with dark tinted windows and missing a front license plate were pulled over on Feb. 6 for speeding. Police saw them tear out of a parking lot of a closed shopping center on South Central Avenue. During a traffic stop, there was an aroma of burnt marijuana coming from the van’s cabin. The driver, Jonathan Joel Garces, 26, did not appear impaired and no marijuana was found on him or in the van. He and his passenger, Miguel Ayala, 24, told police they’d stopped to urinate at the rear of the shopping center. In the back of the van were containers of watered down cooking oil and a generator/vacuum. Garces has 19 suspensions on his license and Ayala is wanted on a warrant from the city of Yonkers. Their vehicle was impounded and both men were arrested.
Front door forced open
Alerted by a burglar alarm at a Rogers Avenue home in Hartsdale, police found a front door forced open on Feb. 6. Police searched the residence and detectives arrived to photograph the scene. The homeowners took inventory of all property taken.
Who stole the jewels?
A 61-year-old Juniper Road woman was the victim of a larceny after reporting to police her housekeeper brought a friend and the friend’s small child to her home when she came to clean on Feb. 7. The homeowner requested the friend and her child stay upstairs while the housekeeper cleaned because the homeowner had company. After the housekeeper left, the homeowner noticed a small black pouch where she keeps jewelry was missing. Inside the pouch was jewelry the homeowner sells, as well as pieces to be repaired. There were gold chains, a watch, a bracelet and other pieces valued in total around $2,500. The homeowner does not believe her housekeeper is responsible. The incident is under investigation.
Beer and Red Bull
Four cases of Budweiser beer and two cases of Red Bull Energy drink were stolen from ShopRite on South Central Avenue on Feb. 7. A store employee described a man dressed in black entering the store, loading his cart and leaving without paying. The employee followed the man to his car and saw him put the items inside. The employee took down the license plate number. Police later located the car at Ardsley and Fort Hill roads. A traffic stop was conducted and the ShopRite employee was asked to come to the scene to identify the driver. Elijah Eldridge was placed under arrest. Two cases of Budweiser were recovered from his car. The rest of the Bud and the Red Bull were recovered by the ShopRite employee outside Panera Bread, where Eldridge’s car was parked. A message was left for Eldridge’s probation officer.
Man steals makeup
The loss prevention officer at ShopRite on South Central Avenue reported a shoplifter in custody Feb. 7. He described Brian Coughlan entering the makeup aisle and removing products from the shelves, dumping the loot in a black plastic garbage bag. Coughlan proceeded to the exit, bypassing all points of sale. He was stopped by the loss prevention officer until police arrived and he was placed under arrest and taken to headquarters.
Older man scammed
On Feb. 8, a 74-year-old Harvard Drive resident lost $8,500 after a scammer, who identified himself as Apple Tech support, called him on his phone to say his computer was hacked. The man was advised to purchase gift cards to pay for a security system the caller said would be programed into his computer. He was told to purchase gift cards from Sephora, Macy’s and Nordstrom’s, which he did. He later became suspicious and contacted Apple, who told him he was scammed. Police assisted the victim by contacting debit card fraud services. Police attempted contact with Sephora, Macy’s and Nordstrom with negative results.
Fish thief
The loss prevention officer at a food business on North Central Avenue reported a man, later identified as Manuel Paredes, concealing a container of vanilla chai and a package of fish on his person and attempting to leave the store without paying on Feb. 9. The perishable merchandise was photographed and Paredes charged with petty larceny.
Cards stolen from car
A 26-year-old woman reported Feb. 9 that she left her keys at the front desk at a yoga studio on her way into the locker room prior to a hot yoga class. She remembered seeing a middle-aged woman grab a flyer and keys from the desk. The reporting party realized her car keys were missing and took an Uber to Stamford to get another key. While in the Uber, she began receiving notifications of large purchases made on her credit card. When she returned to her car, she saw someone removed multiple cards, debit and credit, and $70 cash from her wallet. The original keys were in the ignition. The owner of the yoga business offered police video surveillance of the reception area and images of a person taking the keys and exiting the premises. Charges on the credit card totaled $1,800 made at Best Buy & DSW in Yonkers. There was an unsuccessful attempt to use the card at Target in White Plains.
This report covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Feb. 3 to Feb. 10 was compiled from official information.
