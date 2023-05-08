Edgemont Community Council presented the ECC Silver Bowl award to Alec Clarke during its annual meeting Wednesday, April 26 at Greenville Elementary School. Clarke also received proclamations from the office of Assembly Member Amy Paulin, the office of Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, the office of County Executive George Latimer, the office of Congressman Jamaal Bowman and County Legislator David Imamura.
ECC President Dylan Pyne, who was elected for a second term as president of the ECC at the annual meeting, delivered the State of the ECC report highlighting accomplishments of the ECC in the past year, including successes in combating the rise of illegal marijuana sales by smoke shops and convenience stores, increasing the level of community programming the ECC has sponsored, and the announcement that the ECC will be revitalizing and sponsoring the Edgemont Newcomers Club, which went inactive last June.
