At the Edgemont Community Council’s 73rd annual meeting on Oct. 21, delayed since April due to the coronavirus pandemic, members voted in a new slate of officers and directors, awarded the Silver Bowl to Walter and Barbara Groden, said goodbye to longtime president Bob Bernstein and heard a keynote speech from five-term Westchester County Legislator MaryJane Shimsky.
The meeting, which was held virtually on Zoom, was emceed by the ECC’s newly elected president Colin McCarthy, who previously served as the council’s secretary.
The council also elected a number of new officers, including Eliana Weissman as first vice president, Joshua Berlin as second vice president and Jennifer Frain as secretary. Jeremy Feffer will continue his role as the group’s treasurer.
“We knew we had some big shoes to fill with Bob leaving and [we] wanted to put together the strongest slate we could and bring in some folks from outside who knew a lot, had good history and had a lot of energy and good ideas to add to the organization,” said McCarthy. “I think we accomplished that.”
Feffer said the council’s revenue generated from dues was down “significantly” year over year, with only 82 people signing up in the 2019-20 year, down almost 50% from the year prior.
In order to make up the gap, Feffer said McCarthy spearheaded a change in the council’s membership platform, making it easier for residents to join the council and organize and track payments and join the group’s email distribution list.
“That is starting to ramp up,” said Feffer. “Since the beginning of the school year, we’ve already generated 35 family memberships.”
As a token of thanks for Bernstein’s years of service to the council, including a decade as the council’s president, the ECC presented Bernstein with an engraved bottle of whiskey.
“He’s been a tireless fighter for all of Edgemont‘s interests. He’s been a huge help to me personally and I think we’re all lucky to have him in our community,” said McCarthy.
Bernstein thanked everyone who helped him throughout his ECC journey, including former president Michelle McNally, Madelon and Rod O’Shea, and the members of the Edgemont Incorporation Committee.
“I’m very pleased where we are — our stature in the community,” said Bernstein. “We are a known commodity and I’d like to think [we’re] a force to be reckoned with. We do … a tremendous service to the town, though they may hate it, but we help them in many ways.”
Although no longer president, Bernstein said he doesn’t plan on going anywhere and will continue being a resource to the ECC.
Bernstein also introduced Walter and Barbara Groden, the Silver Bowl Award winners. Walter was recognized for his 20 years of service as a commissioner for the Greenville Fire District, and Barbara, for her 20 years of service as a commissioner of the Hartsdale Parking District.
“Volunteering with the Greenville Fire District and Hartsdale Public Parking District comes from our desire to be a part of the community,” said Walter Groden. “We have the privilege to work with sensational people who guide us and [who] are a strength and reason behind this recognition.”
Childhood friend Jay Jaffe reminisced over riding bikes with Walter on Mount Joy Avenue and when he responded to a fire at his mother’s house as a volunteer.
“When Walter and Barbara first got together 43 years ago was a special day for me as I felt that two of my family members were marrying each other,” he said. “They honored me by asking me to stand in their wedding and I’ve only missed a few family get-togethers since.”
In recognition of their service to Edgemont, the Grodens were also awarded proclamations from New York State Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Westchester County Legislator MaryJane Shimsky.
In a 40-minute keynote address Shimsky spoke to the council about shared services and how the county disperses specific services to help consolidate and make systems run more efficiently and save taxpayer money.
“Of course, in Edgemont we have something a little different going on with the incorporation movement,” said Shimsky. “In some ways, this is actually more important for … a village of Edgemont if it were to come into being because you might not want to, for example, build your police department completely from scratch. You might want to [have a] contract with someone else.”
Shared services have been a pertinent topic for Edgemont incorporation proponents and a controversial one for the town. EIC members have been attempting to get concrete contractual costs from town officials for specific services, but Supervisor Paul Feiner has sidestepped the conversations, previously stating that he didn’t want to reveal the costs, as it would limit the town’s future negotiating powers.
Shimsky said if nearby municipalities, including Greenburgh, don’t wish to contract with a potential village of Edgemont for services, then another option would be to establish a contract through the county. That option isn’t unique — both Ossining and Mount Kisco have successfully contracted with the county for police services in the last decade.
Bernstein asked Shimsky about drainage issues in Hartsdale, specifically at the Four Corners, and whether a town and county partnership might resolve the drainage issues.
Given the aging infrastructure and increase in severe storms, Shimsky said, Edgemont has faced more incidents of flooding, and the town of Greenburgh still needed to be better prepared to address the issues.
“You know how our supervisor can be from time to time with these,” she said. “He’ll jump on the wagon, he’ll be a champion, but if something takes many years to do, it’ll kind of get pushed off to the side.”
In his first address to the membership as ECC president, McCarthy said sidewalk safety will be a prominent issue for the ECC in the future. Residents have been pushing the town of Greenburgh to prioritize sidewalks for decades. Maps and studies were being drawn up and presented earlier this year, before the coronavirus pandemic halted the town’s capital spending.
“Safety is not a luxury item. This is not something that we can do if we have a little extra budget. This is something that we need to prioritize accordingly,” said McCarthy. “We’re always touting our strong financial position and how wonderful the town’s doing, but kids can’t walk to school on a AAA bond rating. We need sidewalks in this town, and it’s gone on too long.”
McCarthy said he also wants the ECC “to be the glue that ties the community together” and make it a sounding board for people to present the issues they face. That includes newcomers to Edgemont, whom McCarthy hopes to help inform with educational materials about tax assessments and budgets.
“Thanks for being a part of tonight and thanks for coming out and supporting the ECC,” he said. “We are the community. We can’t do it without you.”
