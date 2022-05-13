Multiple residents have written letters to Town Supervisor Paul Feiner’s office expressing concern over a “Smoke Shop” banner that was recently put up at a convenience store at the intersection of Mount Joy and Central Avenue. The store is set to open soon and it is within 1,500 feet of the Seely Place School, according to an email from Feiner.
The Greenburgh Town Board, town attorney, planning commissioner, building inspector and law enforcement officials discussed the signage during a work session on May 10. According to Feiner, officials said they would research state laws for any reference to restrictions on smoking in signage near schools and if what the store plans to sell is authorized.
Cannabis dispensaries can open by special permit, but not in this spot, officials said. Police said they send undercover agents regularly to ensure that gas stations and the like aren’t selling tobacco products to minors.
The town attorney’s office will be reaching out to the store owner to discuss residents’ concerns as the town further investigates applicable law and codifies its own if necessary.
