EHS student named youth poet laureate
Asa Miller

 Tim Lamorte photo

In August, the town of Greenburgh’s Arts and Culture Committee named its first-ever youth poet laureate, Asa Miller. Miller is currently a junior at Edgemont High School and lives in Hartsdale. 

Miller said he became interested in poetry from a very young age and was always surrounded by it as a child. His talent was apparent from the moment he first started composing, and his writing benefited his peers as well.

