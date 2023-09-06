EHS student named youth poet laureate

In August, the town of Greenburgh’s Arts and Culture Committee named its first-ever youth poet laureate, Asa Miller. Miller is currently a junior at Edgemont High School and lives in Hartsdale.
Miller said he became interested in poetry from a very young age and was always surrounded by it as a child. His talent was apparent from the moment he first started composing, and his writing benefited his peers as well.
“When I was 8 years old, I wrote a poem called‘The Other Side of the River,’ which won a competition,” Miller said in an interview with the Inquirer. “The next year, I wrote a poem called ‘Fishkill Farms,’ which got my entire class on a trip to the farm I wrote about.”
Poetry has since become a large part of Miller’s life. When he is not working on his next poem, he finds himself noticing it in his surroundings.
“I see poetry all around me whether it is listening to music or reading it,” Miller said. “Poetry isn’t just a form of writing to me. Even when I’m in the ocean scuba diving I feel poetic.”
This year, Miller was selected by his high school to attend the 2023 Young Authors Conference for Westchester and Putnam counties, and he brought what he learned back to Greenburgh to apply to his own work.
“I learned a lot about describing one's surroundings using the senses,” Miller said. “Whether it's what one smells, sees or hears, I noticed that they are very basic concepts that, when applied to poetry in the correct way, can add a lot of depth to your writing.”
Walt Whitman’s poem, “When I heard the learn'd astronomer,” is a particularly inspiring work for Miller, and one that he always connected with.
“The poem describes a person in a classroom learning about astronomy and all these numbers,” Miller said. “But they are not able to embrace the concept of astronomy until they leave and go out into a silent night and look up at the stars, and I feel like that really relates to me.”
Miller will be working with Sarah Bracey White, Greenburgh’s executive director of Arts and Culture, to find ways to introduce poetry to the town at various events, and to help young people learn how to write poetry.
“A lot of kids don’t know how to write poetry and the basic rules and concepts of it like common measure,” Miller said. “People learn poetry from doing it themselves and finding their own flow, so that is what I want to bring to the town of Greenburgh.”
In an interview with the Inquirer, White explained the genesis of the town’s new youth poet post:
“When Amanda Gorman recited her poem at [President] Obama’s inauguration, that set fire in the community about youth poetry,” said White, who has run a local poetry contest for more than 20 years. That work is published and kept in the Greenburgh library’s local history department.
“That let me know there were teens out there who were writing poetry … we wanted to have a youth poet laureate, but we waited for Westchester County to get theirs going.” The county launched its youth program in 2020, with Scarsdale resident Danielle Kohn, an SHS junior at the time, garnering the inaugural title.
Greenburgh has a longstanding adult poet laureate program — Brenda Connor-Bey was first in 2006 — and a “Learning to See” collaborative daytime program with the library, in which adults use visual arts to create new poetry. As a consultant to the town, White also runs a writing program for area schools and other populations in the community.
White said Miller was selected because he has the skills and experience to “come up with ways to make poetry more visible in the community.” He will officially be inducted in his new role at the town of Greenburgh board meeting to be held in town hall on Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m. then start working with White to develop the town’s youth program.
“What we want him to do is to bring together young people in the community who are writing poetry alone, or in situations where we can introduce the value of poetry to the community,” White said. “You read about the benefits of arts on mental and emotional health ... poetry is one of the ways to help in that area … We see [the youth program] as a lightning rod to encourage children to pursue the creation of poetry and to develop a love for poetry and to begin to write their own, because what we love we tend to imitate.”
As a further benefit, White mentioned the Writers and Teachers Collaborative based in Manhattan, which offers college scholarships to student poets.
With a lot of life ahead of him, Miller is sure poetry will remain a constant, and being named the town’s first youth poet laureate is only the beginning.
“I don't really know what I want to do in the future,” Miller said. “Whether it's marine biology, music, or something new I discover that I love, I know that poetry will always have a major impact on my life.”
— with reporting by Valerie Abrahams
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.