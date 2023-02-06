P4-Hartsdale-Elevator-3.jpg

Rendering of the new elevator facility at Hartsdale Metro-North train station.

 Courtesy of Metro-North

Metro-North reported that the elevator under construction at the Hartsdale station is expected to be completed by the end of the summer, according to an email from Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner.

The elevator will comply with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) regulations and will operate from street level to platform level and overpass level with new elevator machine rooms to house equipment next to elevators. The project is intended to make mass transit access easier for the elderly and people with disabilities. In addition, cosmetic upgrades will make waiting for and leaving the train a safer and more enjoyable experience.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.