Metro-North reported that the elevator under construction at the Hartsdale station is expected to be completed by the end of the summer, according to an email from Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner.
The elevator will comply with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) regulations and will operate from street level to platform level and overpass level with new elevator machine rooms to house equipment next to elevators. The project is intended to make mass transit access easier for the elderly and people with disabilities. In addition, cosmetic upgrades will make waiting for and leaving the train a safer and more enjoyable experience.
Work to be completed by late summer includes the following:
• Installation of steel for a walkway connecting the elevator to the overpass on the west side (inbound).
• Installation of all glass, and roofing and railing for the walkway.
• Installation of elevator cabs and components, and machine room components.
• All required testing and commissioning of elevators.
• Installation of sidewalk curbing at elevator street entrances.
• Installation of new lean bars and benches in the overpass.
• Restoration of disturbed areas including some landscaping as requested by the town.
The Inquirer will report an update on the Scarsdale Train Station elevator construction project later this month.
