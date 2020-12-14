In an uncontested election on Dec. 8, Jon Faust was reelected to Edgemont Fire District’s board of commissioners after accumulating 34 votes. Faust has served on the board for 10 years and has been a volunteer firefighter in the district for 15 years. His volunteer position will recommence on Jan. 1 for one five-year term.
“Everyone on the board works well together [and] likes each other,” Faust said. “We can disagree without being disagreeable and I think that it shows in that the department is operationally one of the top in the area and financially is one of the stronger departments in the area as well.”
With the budget complete and the district still dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Faust said the board was “rowing in the same direction” and planned to take on its next challenge of negotiating a new career firefighters union contract.
Faust said the board expects a letter from the union within the next month to open negotiations, which could occur well into 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.