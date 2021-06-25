Incumbent Paul Feiner defeated challenger Tasha Young in the Democratic primary for Greenburgh town supervisor on June 22. He will be unopposed in the general election in November. Feiner, 65, received 3,343 votes while Young, 49, received 2,235. Feiner has been town supervisor since 1991. Young’s most recent position was chief of staff for the majority leader of the New York City Council. She resides in Tarrytown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.