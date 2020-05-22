A delay in notifying the fire department gave a fast-moving fire a significant head start Wednesday, May 20, destroying a house at 3 Edgewood Road in Hartsdale. Hartsdale firefighters arrived on the scene in less than four minutes and faced a large volume of fire coming out of two sides of the structure. All four occupants of the residence had already escaped uninjured. The fire was reported at 2:35 p.m. The main body of fire was knocked down within 20 minutes of arrival, but not before the house and all personal property were destroyed. Hartsdale Fire Department was assisted on the scene by units from Fairview, Greenville, Scarsdale and the White Plains fire departments. The Yonkers and Elmsford fire departments relocated units to the Hartsdale Fire District to provide coverage. Greenburgh police and EMS, along with Con Edison, also responded. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.
