The Greenville Fire District Board of Commissioners is pushing back against a provision in the Greenburgh Town Board’s resolution that reduces late penalty fees for taxes that states the district agreed to forgo full payment of the district’s tax warrant.
“I can tell you 100% and unequivocally that the representation that we agreed to partial payment is incorrect,” said Greenville Fire Commissioner Jon Faust. “We certainly recognize that this pandemic presents unique challenges, and the town has historically paid us 100% and hopefully in the future will pay us 100%.”
The resolution, which passed unanimously on April 24, opted into Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order that extended the payment deadline without penalties to April 30 and the county’s directive that reduced penalties to 0.5% from April 30 to May 30 and 1% through July 15. The resolution also included a provision that the Greenville, Fairview and Hartsdale fire districts agreed to receive partial payment in May based on the amount of district taxes collected by April 30, with a balance to be paid after the July 15 deadline.
Hartsdale Fire Chief Ray Maseda and Fairview Fire Chief Howard Reiss attended multiple town board work sessions throughout March and April and agreed to forgo full payment of the tax warrant until a later date. According to Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, Greenville Fire Chief Dan Raftery was invited on multiple occasions to attend work session meetings, but declined.
“We don’t see a productive reason for the chief to participate in sort of town-sponsored work sessions because … the town doesn’t have any role in fire operations,” said Faust. “Any participation in that type of forum would seem to be … laying the groundwork for the type of consolidation that we don’t think is in the best interest of the community.”
As of May 5, the town had collected 88% of town, county and fire district taxes, totaling approximately $168 million. On May 12, the percentage increased to 93%. On May 7, the Greenville Fire District received 88% or $8,617,455 of their allotted $9,792,562 tax warrant.
According to Walter Groden, chair of the Greenville Board of Fire Commissioners, the district was due to pay $1.8 million to a lender on May 10 for the district’s tax anticipation note.
“We have the funds to tolerate some delay,” said Groden at an Edgemont Community Council meeting on May 4. “At the time when everybody from the state on down has indicated that first responders are the safeguard here, this is the time when the town is looking to be altruistic and present a so-called savings to people and do it on our backs. I don’t think we’re going to be in a position where all of a sudden we can’t pay our firefighters, but that can’t go on for long. From the first of the year to mid-May we rely on that tax anticipation note.”
According to tax receiver Anne Povella, the town has never collected 100% of the town’s tax warrant, and the fire districts’ tax warrants have always been paid in full.
“I feel the town is financially in a more difficult situation than we were in the past because we’re not getting the benefits of the penalties and that’s why before the town board approved the hardship [resolution] we basically asked the fire districts to tell us if they had a problem [with partial payment],” said Feiner. “If the Greenville Fire District didn’t want to participate, all they [had] to do [was say], ‘We don’t like this, we’re not going to do it.’”
On April 23, the day before the board was scheduled to vote on the resolution, Feiner emailed all three fire chiefs and said the town board was planning to vote on the resolution to accept taxes late and reduce penalties, but that if the resolution was approved the fire districts would receive partial payments of the tax warrant.
“We do not have the funds to pay the fire district dollars we haven’t collected,” wrote Feiner in an email later that day. Feiner also suggested that as an alternative, the fire districts could collect their own fire district taxes and publicly announce that the districts were not participating in the extension.
On April 24, Greenville Fire District Secretary Lisa Dinon sent a letter signed by Groden that stated all correspondence in regard to the fire district should be addressed to the board.
“Our responsibility to manage the financial operations of the fire district is limited by the legal boundaries defined by New York State law,” wrote Groden. “As such, if the town has any specific proposals or recommendations that they would like us to consider and are supported by New York State law, which dictate our authority, please share and advise.”
Feiner responded and said the board was voting on the resolution that night, having received multiple requests from Edgemont residents for the town to participate in the tax late penalty reduction and extension.
An hour later, Dinon wrote an email to Feiner that said, “We hope the vote passes. We are looking forward to you equally providing this benefit to everyone in the town, Edgemont and elsewhere.” The email was signed, “The Greenville Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners.”
“It was a town initiative that we didn’t know about. We didn’t know the details,” said Faust. “If the town wants to communicate on a substantive issue with the fire district, it needs to communicate with and through the fire board.”
In a letter to Feiner on April 27, Groden wrote that the fire district had received information about the town board taking action on the resolution “on very short notice” and that despite the district’s request, “no written details or information regarding the town’s proposal … were provided to, or discussed” with the district.
“At no point did the town write to us to suggest that it would delay payments,” wrote Groden. “More pointedly, at no point did [the Greenville Fire District] agree to late [or] partial payment.”
On May 11, Groden sent a letter to Town Comptroller Roberta Romano asking when the district would receive the remaining 12% of the district’s tax warrant payment. That same day, Feiner replied that he “was very clear” about the conditions on the passage of the resolution and that after receiving the email from the board of commissioner’s secretary, he believed the district had no objections to partial payment.
“Greenville — which is the most wealthiest area — I think they’re just giving us a hard time because they’re trying to create problems [and] they’re trying to get people angry,” said Feiner. “There’s no reason why the wealthiest fire district in the community is not willing to help people who are struggling in Edgemont.”
Edgemont Community Council President Bob Bernstein said Feiner’s assumption that Edgemont didn’t want to help residents was “nonsense.”
“The fire district in all of its communications with the town … has always said that it was supportive of the [town] accepting the county’s offer to waive the late fees for nonpayment. They’ve always said they’re in favor of that. But that doesn’t mean they’re in favor of not getting their tax warrant paid in full when it’s due,” he said. “That’s not tied to the county’s authorization. There’s nothing in the county’s authorization that in any way ties the decision to waive late fees to any agreement on the part of any municipality to accept less than 100% of its tax warrant when that payment is due.”
Citing multiple case laws, Bernstein said the town is legally required to remit 100% of the tax warrant, regardless of the amount of taxes the receiver of taxes may have collected. The provision is also rectified in Westchester County tax law, which renders towns responsible for collecting taxes owed to schools, counties and fire districts. Further, the county tax law is referenced on page 5 of the town budget, which states “the Town of Greenburgh is required to collect taxes for 10 school districts, Westchester County, fire protection and multiple special districts. Each agency submits a warrant for the total amount requested. The town must remit the amount requested, whether or not collected from the taxpayers.”
The town has also received tax relief from the county, with a requirement that the town only pay 60% of taxes due.
“This is playing politics with the pandemic in the worst possible way,” said Bernstein. “I would like to see the town enter into a constructive dialogue with the fire district to try to get this resolved amicably.”
Although the resolution doesn’t specify when the districts will receive 100% of the tax warrant, Feiner said he spoke with Romano on May 13 and was planning a second payment to the districts on June 15. The amount paid would follow the percentage of how much the town received in tax payments between May 6 and June 15. Feiner said whether the town collects 100% or not, the town will pay the fire districts their full tax warrants by July 15.
“We’re helping people,” said Feiner. “I feel that we should … be sharing the pain.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.