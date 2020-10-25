Following a public hearing on Oct. 20, the Greenville Fire District Board of Commissioners passed a $9,792,562 budget for 2021, a 0% increase from last year’s budget.
Although appropriations are increasing by $103,150 to $10,267,884, due to the coronavirus pandemic, which canceled many of the district’s planned trainings and events, the district is transferring $103,150 in unused funds from last year’s budget to squash the appropriations increase and keep the amount to be raised by property taxes the same as last year.
“We have worked hard to keep the budget and hold all the lines at levels they were last year,” said Chairman Walter Groden.
Commissioner Jon Faust couldn’t attend the meeting and didn’t vote on the proposed budget, but told the Inquirer he supported the budget and would have voted in favor if he had attended the meeting.
Expenditures largely stayed the same compared to last year’s budget, except an increase in state retirement by $100,000, an increase in Social Security by $5,850 and a decrease in bond interest by $2,700.
Personnel services, the largest portion of the budget at $5.7 million, had a $0 increase from last year. Union negotiations can sometimes dictate an increase in salaries, which would be reflected in the budget. Faust said the union is due for a new contract negotiation next year.
With treasurer Lisa Dinon, the district had two commissioners help form the budget under a budget committee. Dinon said the district was not using any reserve funds for the budget.
The town’s preliminary assessed valuation also increased by $1,976,079 to $2.6 billion, leading to a decrease in the tax rate by $0.0027 to $3.6848. A finalized evaluation is due in March.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Edgemont resident John McCarthy questioned the district’s math on personnel spending. He said he appreciated the fire department and its effort to keep the budget steady, but he said he didn’t appreciate how much residents had to pay.
“The taxpayer burden here is great,” McCarthy said. “It just seems to me that these numbers have to be looked at carefully and maybe people lose sight of the fact that people are paying for these — and for some of them it’s nothing, it’s a few thousand here, a few thousand there, but not for everyone.”
Groden said Greenville’s salaries were similar to levels at fire districts within the town and he said the district made sure to keep expenses at a minimum while also determining which services provide the best value.
“All the members of the board are paying the same amount as everybody else,” said Groden. “We are stewards of the fire department and we’re very careful with our expenditures … [We are] trying to value everything we do against its cost.”
