Three people were arrested on March 4 for counterfeiting after attempting to use fake bills at Best Buy on North Central Avenue. Clifton Owens, 40, Joseph Vazquez, 23, and Norissa Hilton, 23, left the store in a silver Mercury with New Jersey plates, leading police on a car chase.
The car stopped at City MD Urgent Care and two men — the driver and a back seat passenger — exited the car and fled on foot up Dalewood Avenue toward Fieldstone, when they split up. Hilton, who stayed in the car, was seen exiting the front passenger seat and getting behind the wheel. Police lost sight of the men, but saw Owens emerge from the rear loading dock of H-Mart on North Central. He was chased on foot through a wooded hilly area from Fieldstone Drive before re-entering H-Mart, where he was apprehended after a brief struggle.
Meanwhile, units canvassed the area of Pinewood and Fieldstone searching for Vazquez. He was apprehended after a Pinewood resident saw him hiding under her neighbor’s patio furniture. The witness saw him running away and then getting into a black Hyundai that was believed to be an Uber or Lyft. The car was stopped on Dalewood and Central Avenue and Vazquez was found hiding in the back seat. Hilton remained in the car in the Best Buy parking lot.
Police observed folded, discolored currency in the rear pocket of the passenger seat. It was determined to be counterfeit U.S. currency. All three were taken to police headquarters to be charged. Owens and Hilton were charged with one count first degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, while Vazquez was charged with two counts first degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. The Mercury was impounded and the trio’s cellphones and cash seized for investigation.
Fake money used at pizza parlor
A man attempting to use fake money at Arthur Avenue Pizza on South Central Avenue in Hartsdale left the scene before police arrived on March 7. He was observed shortly after going behind Puppies and Kittens and entering Bagel Del Plus, where he tried to use the same fake money as at the pizza shop. When his money was refused, he left. A customer at Bagel Del Plus approached police to say he is the owner of an adjacent business and he has surveillance camera footage he will provide to police capturing the rear view of Puppies and Kittens. The fraudulent currency in question was a $100 bill.
Document problems
Using the License Plate Reader, a Greenburgh police officer on patrol was alerted of a driver with a suspended registration on North Central Avenue on March 3. The operator of the car was contacted and presented her New York State license, which was suspended for insurance lapse. She was given an appearance ticket to appear in court March 17.
A woman, stopped for using her cellphone while driving on South Central Avenue on March 4, showed police her expired driver’s license. A check with the Department of Motor Vehicles revealed her license was also suspended for parking violations. She was arrested and issued tickets to appear in court March 17.
A 20-year-old man was stopped at Jackson Avenue and Fort Hill Road March 8 after officers observed him committing a moving violation. A check with DMV showed his license was suspended. He was issued multiple summonses, including driving in an uninspected vehicle. He returns to court March 17.
Illegal dumping
An unknown person went to the town garage on Sprain Road and filled a dumpster with garbage. This was reported to police by the garage foreman on March 4. The foreman was unable to give a description of the dumper, or when he dumped. Cameras on the property are available to police for review of footage.
All’s well that ends well
A pest control company owner told police he won’t press charges against a former employee who left the job days earlier without turning in company equipment if the man brings back the equipment within 24 hours. On March 5, the owner of the company, located on North Central Avenue, told police the man notified him he no longer was coming to work and he wouldn’t return company equipment until his E-ZPass bill was paid. As he hadn’t received his E-ZPass bill yet, there was no bill to be paid. Meanwhile, the employer attempted contacting the man by phone with no response. Police contacted the former employee and helped work it out. The pest control company owner got his equipment back and the former employee was cut a check for his E-ZPass expenses.
Degrading remarks made
A Hartsdale Avenue man reported on March 3 one day earlier a neighbor approached him at their apartment building by the elevator and began making negative comments about him. Angry words were exchanged and verbal threats were made. The threatened man told police this was not his first encounter with the man, who made disparaging remarks in the past regarding the other man’s appearance and line of work. The complainant filed a report with police and was advised to notify his supervisor at work of the contact.
Apple iPad found in shopping cart
A woman went to police headquarters to turn in an Apple iPad with a blue cover she found in a shopping cart in the parking lot of ShopRite on South Central Avenue on March 3.
Identity theft
A Rutland Road woman reported on March 5 that her personal checking account had fraudulent debits totaling more than $2,800 dating back to 2018. She discovered multiple fraud debits on her statement paid to Edgemont schools. She spoke with someone in the school district business office who advised her the money in question wasn’t received by the school. She advised police the school superintendent sent an email awhile back informing parents the district’s computers were hacked. She did not recall the time frame of either the email or the breach.
On March 7, a man came to police headquarters to report a fraudulent account opened in his name. He said he’d had multiple incidents of credit fraud in the past, the most recent with fraudulent T-Mobile accounts. He wanted the incident documented.
A Hearthstone Circle woman reported on March 8 the address on her Verizon account was changed without her authorization. She was concerned her First Responders discount with the Greenburgh Fire Department was removed from her account. She was advised it would be restored with new paperwork via Verizon management.
Vehicle missing from dealer lot
On March 5, the service manager at Scarsdale Ford on South Central Avenue reported while reviewing the past week’s service records that a car in for service was missing from the lot that had not had work or parts paid for. He checked surveillance cameras and saw the owner of the vehicle using his spare key to drive away. The work done is valued at $13,155.39, including parts and labor. The owner was aware of the work and visited the shop several times to check on the car. Police attempted to contact him.
No sign of forced entry
Police went to a North Central Avenue home in Hartsdale on March 7 for a report of an alarm activation. The back door was ajar. Police entered and checked the premises; no sign of forced entry or a crime was observed. Police secured the door and tried to contact the owner.
Man causes accident, flees scene
Police responded to the scene of a car accident on Jackson Avenue on March 8. The driver of a Honda CRV crossed the solid yellow line, striking another car and causing substantial front end damage. The driver of the Honda lost control of his car and it rolled over, landing upright. The driver got out and left the scene on foot, running westbound on Jackson Avenue toward Yonkers. Police are looking for the man, whose name they know. Both vehicles were towed by S&J. The driver of the other car and his passenger were transported by Empress ambulance to area hospitals, Westchester Medical Center and Phelps, complaining of neck and back pain.
Skipped out without paying
Six people who ate a meal and walked out of Fountain Diner on South Central Avenue without paying their $84.91 tab were reported by the manager on March 8. Video surveillance showed one of the men taking the check left on the table by the server and putting it in his coat pocket. He and another man, two women and two young children left the diner, passing all points of payment. They split up in the parking lot, the men getting into a white car, the women and kids into a red one. The men went northbound on South Central, while the women headed south. Video surveillance was unable to pick up the license plate numbers.
Tent in the woods
An Edgemont Road caller told police on March 8 that an unknown party established a tent in the wooded area belonging to the town of Greenburgh below her back porch. Police said the tent was empty except for a shovel and hedge clippers, which was believed to have been used to establish a path to the tent. Access to the tent could be made via a property on Hillburn Road. The homeowner on Hillburn told police he has noticed teenagers walking through the yard to access the woods. The tent was dismantled and removed.
Found wallet leads to report of petty larceny
A man sitting in his car in the parking lot of TJ Maxx on North Central Avenue observed someone throw a wallet from a moving car traveling through the lot on March 8. It was a Tory Burch wallet containing multiple credit cards and a driver’s license. The man took a picture of the car, a black BMW with New York plates, as it left the lot. He contacted the owner of the wallet, who came to the store. The woman said she had just been shopping and didn’t realize the wallet was missing. When it was returned to her, it was missing $150 cash. The man who found her wallet turned his pictures of the BMW over to police.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from March 3 to 9, was compiled from official information.
