The Greenburgh Town Board approved two new laws restricting both sale and marketing of tobacco products and weapons near schools and parks throughout the town.

The two laws approved Dec. 14 ban the sale of tobacco, a variety of tobacco-associated products and weapons within 750 feet of any school which has students under the age of 21, a definition which would include college campuses like SUNY Westchester Community College, which is within the town limits.

