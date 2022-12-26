The Greenburgh Town Board approved two new laws restricting both sale and marketing of tobacco products and weapons near schools and parks throughout the town.
The two laws approved Dec. 14 ban the sale of tobacco, a variety of tobacco-associated products and weapons within 750 feet of any school which has students under the age of 21, a definition which would include college campuses like SUNY Westchester Community College, which is within the town limits.
The tobacco law applies to “any pipe, water pipe, hookah, rolling papers, vaporizer or other device, equipment or apparatus designed or used for the inhalation of tobacco or related smoking products.”
The weapons law applies to “a firearm, whether loaded or unloaded, including, but not limited to, a rifle, shotgun, pistol, handgun, silencer, electronic dart gun, stun gun, machine gun, assault weapon, airgun or spring gun; a switchblade knife, gravity knife, pilum ballistic knife, cane sword, dagger, stiletto, dirk, or metal knuckle knife, a billy club, blackjack, bludgeon, chukka stick, or metal knuckles; a sandclub; a sling shot or slungshot; a samurai sword or other sword; a kung fu star, ninja star, nun chuck, or shirken.”
Advertising or display of those products will also be banned within 1,500 feet of any school with students under 21.
“We don’t want the shops to target our youth,” Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said in a statement posted to the town’s website.
Feiner told the Inquirer he thinks children can be implicitly encouraged by seeing things like vaping products or weapons near schools, and the new laws will do a lot to prevent that.
“I think when they see the smoking paraphernalia, vaping products or weapons near schools, I think that sends a wrong message that this is OK,” Feiner said. “We can’t ban the sale of cigarettes around town, but I think this law is an important, positive step.”
According to Feiner, businesses that were legally selling tobacco products and weapons prior to the laws’ enactment but are within the 750-foot restriction zone will have one year to comply with the laws.
The ban on advertising and display, on the other hand, goes into effect immediately.
Feiner said he believes there are three businesses currently within the 750-foot restriction zone for sales, though interim town attorney Joseph Danko said the town does not have a definitive list of businesses impacted. Danko also said the town did not target any particular stores.
The Edgemont Community Council previously petitioned (https://bit.ly/3Vhuz3N) against three stores within 750 feet of Seely Place Elementary School and Edgemont Junior/Senior High School that appear to be within range of the sales ban: a BP Station at 610 Central Park Ave. (property line approximately 265 feet from EHS), Cloud House Smoke Shop at 760 Central Park Ave. (property line approximately 430 feet from Seely Place Elementary School) and Scarsdale Convenience at 455 Central Park Ave. (property line approximately 610 feet from EHS).
Fines for those caught violating the new laws are quite steep — anyone violating the restrictions on the sale of tobacco products or weapons will be guilty of a misdemeanor, upon conviction, be subject to a $2,500 fine for the initial day of the violation and an additional $2,500 for each day the violation remains. For a second offense within three years, that fine would double to $5,000 per day.
Those violating the law on advertising of those products would be subject to a $1,000 fine for the first offense and a $5,000 fine for the second offense.
In addition to the fines, any business caught violating these laws could be put under review for closure by the town attorney’s office, according to Feiner’s statement.
The laws follow months of discussion by the board (bit.ly/3PIAyh4) and input from the community, including a public hearing on Nov. 9.
Feiner said the process included input from members of the Edgemont Community Council.
“I think this was really important, where we can show government’s going to listen, and we don’t always have to be fighting,” Feiner told the Inquirer. “We can work together.”
The new laws were approved unanimously.
