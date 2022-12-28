The Greenburgh Town Board, along with the town’s Water District Advisory Committee, reached consensus Dec. 19 to delay further discussion and a vote on potential water rate hikes in Greenburgh Consolidated Water District No. 1 until the new year.
The board and committee had set up a Dec. 19 work session meeting to discuss the committee’s objections to a proposed 7% increase in water rates — the committee instead proposed a 3% increase.
“At our last town board meeting, we decided that before we cast a vote, we would provide members of the water district advisory [committee] an opportunity to express themselves and hear from the commissioner of public works and deputy,” Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said at the start of the meeting.
The Water District Advisory Committee has been mulling the rate increase for months, Feiner told the Inquirer. The increase would only affect Greenburgh Consolidated Water District No. 1, which, while controlled by the town of Greenburgh, only covers the unincorporated eastern portion of the town, including Edgemont.
Water District Advisory Committee chair Dan Rosenblum said he felt the committee’s concerns had been “ignored” by water district staff.
“We generally have had a very cooperative relationship,” he said. “We think very highly of the people in the water district. But we’ve had some problems here and there trying to get information. We are very disappointed that this year, unlike past years, we have been unable to find common ground.”
In Rosenblum’s view, a water rate increase was not needed in 2023, and said the increase was “frontloading” — he said his understanding was the rate increase is meant to primarily cover the costs of replacing the aging Knollwood water pump station, which dates back to 1955, but that project is now delayed until at least 2025.
“We’re essentially asking customers to lend money to the town for future costs,” Rosenblum said.
Greenburgh Deputy Commissioner of Public Works Brian Simmons said the intention of the request for a 7% rate increase was really to give the water district some extra wiggle room in its cash reserves for things like water main breaks.
The target, he said, is to have enough funds in reserve to cover expenses for a minimum of 90 days, a target that would be barely maintained without the 7% rate increase.
“By going with the 3% [rate increase] my understanding is that we’re dropping down the reserves to a point that’s at or just above our 90-day operating reserve, so in other words we’re kind of at that 90-day mark and just to put that in perspective that number is about $5 million,” Simmons said during the work session meeting. “So we would be bringing it to that point and if there were any unforeseen expenses or expenditures that came up such as a major water main break… we’d have to dip into those operational expenses even further.”
That being the case, Simmons said, the Department of Public Works would prefer cash reserves over the 90-day operating supply.
Even with a 7% rate increase, water rates in Greenburgh Consolidated Water District No. 1 would still be lower than other nearby water providers. According to information shared by Greenburgh Town staff during the meeting, rates in the Greenburgh District would rise from about $38 for a family using 5,000 gallons per month to about $41 for the same amount. That compares to, for example, more than $65 for that 5,000 gallon amount in the city of Rye.
Feiner backed Rosenblum’s idea of a 3% increase now and discussion of further increases later. However, town staff recommended against that, and other town councilmembers voiced concerns as well. Councilwoman Gina Jackson said she did not think it would be beneficial to town residents to raise rates now and then turn around and raise them again later.
“When you have people who are living check to check, we need to make sure they are able to plan for that,” Jackson said. “That’s not fair to the residents.”
