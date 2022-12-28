The Greenburgh Town Board, along with the town’s Water District Advisory Committee, reached consensus Dec. 19 to delay further discussion and a vote on potential water rate hikes in Greenburgh Consolidated Water District  No. 1 until the new year.

The board and committee had set up a Dec. 19 work session meeting to discuss the committee’s objections to a proposed 7% increase in water rates — the committee instead proposed a 3% increase.

