In a precursor to the town of Greenburgh’s tentative budget released in November, Supervisor Paul Feiner proposed to set aside an additional $5.5 million — $7 million was set aside in the 2019 budget — for a new courthouse and police headquarters.
The town’s adjacent police headquarters and courthouse have been falling into disrepair and will not be able to keep up with New York State’s new discovery mandate, which allows defendants to receive evidence from prosecutors within 15 days after an arraignment.
“Coming 2020 this will be very difficult for us to perform what we need to do for the public and we are still struggling to meet the needs currently,” said Greenburgh Court Administrator Annu Jacob.
The courthouse has one courtroom for all proceedings and no meeting rooms for attorneys to speak with clients. Because of the lack of space, defendants and plaintiffs are often comingling in the lobby.
“It’s traumatic for a victim to come to the police in the first place,” said Greenburgh police Chief Brian Ryan. “Now to have to go to court and be potentially exposed to a person who may have harmed you is … doubly traumatic.”
Chief Ryan said the state’s new discovery law “presents logistical problems,” as defense attorneys will need an area to view evidence provided to them by the prosecution — an area that currently doesn’t exist.
“The concept of a one room courthouse is just antiquated,” said Bernard Bacharach, a criminal defense lawyer based out of White Plains who has been appearing in Greenburgh Town Court since 1966. “I don’t know what other word to use. You’ve got three judges there now and it’s literally impossible for two judges to be working in the Greenburgh Court [at the same time].”
Beyond the single courtroom and lack of meeting space, the courthouse is also not ADA compliant and has a single bathroom.
Next door, the 30,600-square-foot police headquarters is also suffering from infrastructure woes.
Beyond the building not being ADA compliant, the locker rooms for officers don’t provide sufficient storage. The women’s locker room, on the lower level of the building adjacent to the evidence and boiler rooms, is supposed to provide space for the department’s 12 female officers. But the 210-square-foot locker room lacks privacy and suffers from ventilation issues.
“The female locker room is a real problem for us,” said Officer Brooke Keith. “My locker … is actually on the right side, so the way the door opens, if you’re walking down the hallway to the evidence room … everyone can see you.”
Keith said the locker room suffered from a rodent and insect problem and, during tour changes, there could be as many as six people in the space.
Ryan said that over the last few weeks, two female officers told him they had to change into their uniforms with the door open due to ventilation issues and they said smells often permeate from the evidence room and from sewer backups that plague the headquarters.
As of 2019, the Greenburgh Police Department has 155 people on its staff, including 112 officers, 33 emergency medical services responders and 10 support staff.
Women make up 18% of police staff, and the number of women in the department is ahead of the needs assessment report released in 2006, according to Ryan.
Although larger than the women’s locker room, the men’s 780-square-foot locker room suffers from storage issues — the 12-inch-deep lockers don’t provide enough space for officers to store equipment, so many of them end up leaving items in their cars parked in the headquarter’s unsecured lot.
The headquarter’s 1.7-acre property includes approximately 190 parking spaces for the public, staff, police fleet, oversized vehicles and impounded vehicles.
“The public parking is remote and often causes confusion … to the public entering the parking lot and trying to find a parking spot or find their way to the courthouse or police station,” said Ryan.
The headquarters waiting room also lacks privacy, giving suspects in detention full view of victims.
According to Ryan, the detective interview room violates industry standards and best practices.
“A long-term solution has to be put in place,” he said.
The building also is not ADA compliant, and Ryan said if a handicapped resident needed to be interviewed upstairs, officers would have to carry the person up the stairs.
“The public deserves better than that,” Councilman Francis Sheehan said, and there’s no dignity in having to be carried up steps, he added.
“The existing police headquarters will require costly capital improvements,” said Ryan. “A long-term vision … to build for the future can reduce costs overall to improve our overall function and efficiency of the police and the court.”
As adopted in the town’s capital budget Dec. 19, the town allocated $709,100 for police facilities’ improvements, which includes $160,000 to replace dispatch computer systems and a 24/7 radio system with new hardware, $16,100 to upgrade for a detective division interview and interrogation room upgrade, and $27,000 to replace the department’s 911 voice recorder system.
A status update on the headquarters’ maintenance improvements will be made at the Jan. 22 town board meeting.
“We’ll keep people updated every month or month and a half on what we’re doing,” said Feiner. “We’ll just do our best to make this a public process.”
