The Greenburgh Town Board held a public hearing Wednesday, May 24, to consider creating a new chapter in the town code, chapter 374, concerning leaf blowers.
In a regular board meeting May 17, the board unanimously approved amendment of a local law that aims to curb the noise caused by leaf blowers (https://bit.ly/428LTLK). That amendment prohibits the simultaneous operation of more than one leaf blower on the property of 10,000 square feet or less, and bans the simultaneous operation of four or more leaf blowers on any size parcel.
However, the May 24 session focused on a possible moratorium of leaf blowers during summer months. The ban would be temporary, and take place this year only from June 14 through Aug. 14. The idea is to use the two-month trial with a comparison of noise and air quality as a deciding factor on whether permanent measures should be considered.
The community had a lot to say, as residents of the town of Greenburgh remain passionate about this issue. Many raised concerns about leaf blowers’ negative effect on the environment due to the particulates they kick up. The chair of the town’s Conservation Advisory Council, Theresa Tori, emphasized the importance of health issues especially for the asthmatic, elderly and the young. Other residents, such as Allison Gilmore, offered to help educate the community about awareness and understanding of the topic.
However, the community was not unanimous in this. One resident, Andrea Reed, spoke at the public hearing in support of the rights of the gardeners. She said the health concern about particulates has a root cause in cars, cigarettes or cigars — not leaf blowers. Reed explained her understanding of the issue of struggling with a grass allergy herself but said she believes this is a personal issue, not necessary for government interference.
Most of the tension stemmed from the execution of a possible ban. Greenburgh Police Chief Kobie Powell spoke, saying he would enforce laws that are on the books, but he raised concerns about police involvement. Officer Powell explained that patrolling the streets and giving town summons for illegal leaf-blowing activities might not be received well. Instead he offered the idea of communicating about the noise, neighbor to neighbor.
Two supporters of the law, Tori and George Gundlach, said they have faith in their community members. Even without strict enforcement, they believe residents will do the right thing. Tori spoke strongly on the issue urging the board to simply try the ban and not relinquish efforts before they have been put in place. She said, in her view, it is “sad for democracy because it’s window dressing.”
Councilman Ken Jones voiced his opinion on the subject, agreeing with Tori that the ban is only temporary and therefore worth an attempt. He disagreed with Town Supervisor Paul Feiner’s suggestion of a ban for certain days of the week rather than a continuous one, which he thought might cause less compliance and more confusion compared to the original proposal.
The hearing was left open for 14 days. During that time, the town of Greenburgh will focus its efforts on letting residents know about the possible changes to the leaf blower ban.
