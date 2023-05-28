The Greenburgh Town Board held a public hearing Wednesday, May 24, to consider creating a new chapter in the town code, chapter 374, concerning leaf blowers.

In a regular board meeting May 17, the board unanimously approved amendment of a local law that aims to curb the noise caused by leaf blowers (https://bit.ly/428LTLK). That amendment prohibits the simultaneous operation of more than one leaf blower on the property of 10,000 square feet or less, and bans the simultaneous operation of four or more leaf blowers on any size parcel. 

