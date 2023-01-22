The Greenburgh Town Board held two public hearings Jan. 11 to consider amending restrictions on leaf blower noise levels and creating new restrictions on the use of leaf blowers during most of the year.
Currently, the operation of leaf blowers in excess of 75 decibels, as measured 50 feet from the property line of the property on which the blower is being used, is banned at all times, and operation of leaf blowers in excess of 55 decibels is banned from May 1 through Oct. 1 every year.
Blowers are currently not allowed to be used between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. on any weekday, before 9 a.m. or after 6 p.m. on Saturdays and holidays, or before 11 a.m. or after 6 p.m. on Sundays.
The town board is reviewing whether the noise restriction requires any tweaks, and a separate proposal to ban leaf blower use on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and any holidays between May 1 and Dec. 1 of this year.
Greenburgh resident George Gundlach spoke up in support of the proposals.
“Personally, I would like to see it go a little further but I understand the need for balance and I support your efforts to push this measure,” he said.
A representative from the New York State Turf and Landscape Association spoke at the meeting to ask for changes to the proposal on banning leaf blower use three days a week.
“The landscaping industry has dealt with leaf blower bans for decades and we have become comfortable, really, with the summer bans in the communities, provided that the dates are reasonable,” Larry Wilson, government affairs chair for the association, told the board during the public hearing. “This idea where we can’t work on Tuesdays and Thursdays is really unprecedented. I don’t know of any other occupation or line of work where you’re restricted on what weekdays you can come in and work.”
Wilson said that many other communities allow electric leaf blowers to be used during the summer months anyway and only restrict gasoline-powered blowers; the current Greenburgh proposal has no exception for electric leaf blowers.
“We ask for a simple summer ban from May 1 to October 1 [and] let us use electrics,” he said.
Another attendee of the meeting, Carol Allen of Hartsdale, suggested the town educate residents on the benefits of allowing their leaves to remain in place to mulch.
“We could probably save a tremendous amount of money if we stopped hauling leaves away,” she said. “We would enrich the soil, we would enrich the environment, and it would make Greenburgh a much better place ecologically speaking if we were to mulch our leaves instead of blowing them, bagging them, and then carting them away.”
Feiner told the Inquirer the changes are far from set in stone; there will likely be public hearings on each of the two changes on Tuesday, Jan. 24, Feiner said, and the board vote is likely to take place in February.
Feiner said the town received at least a dozen emails on the changes to leaf blowing rules in the week since the public hearings on Jan. 11.
He said during the meeting that the ban on leaf blowing during certain days could be changed so that the town would be split into two halves, with leaf blowing restricted two days a week on one side of town and restricted on two different days on the other side of town.
“The proposal is only for one year, so if it doesn’t work, it’s an experiment rather than a permanent law,” he said during the meeting.
