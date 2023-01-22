The Greenburgh Town Board held two public hearings Jan. 11 to consider amending restrictions on leaf blower noise levels and creating new restrictions on the use of leaf blowers during most of the year.

Currently, the operation of leaf blowers in excess of 75 decibels, as measured 50 feet from the property line of the property on which the blower is being used, is banned at all times, and operation of leaf blowers in excess of 55 decibels is banned from May 1 through Oct. 1 every year.

