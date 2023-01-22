Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Cloudy with occasional light rain throughout the day. High 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.