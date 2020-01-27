On Dec. 11, the Greenburgh Town Board passed a resolution to allow an engineering firm to formulate a schematic planning study for infrastructure improvements on Old Army Road between Ardsley Road and Central Avenue.
Old Army Road is one of the major roadways in the Old Edgemont section of the hamlet and students walking to Seely Place Elementary School or Edgemont Junior/Senior High School often travel along the road.
The town board chose BBS Architects of Patchogue, New York, to conduct the study to look at improving infrastructure on the roadway including pavement, curbing, drainage and sidewalk revitalizations.
“We could make Old Army Road a gateway,” said Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner. “The road does really need repaving and people have said that we need sidewalks.”
In June of last year, the town board awarded a contract to BBS Architects to provide professional architectural and engineering services for the town’s parks and recreation department. The firm was contracted to develop and rehabilitate various parks and recreation facilities and work on other municipal projects within the town.
In October, Joseph Rettig, a partner at the firm, wrote to Department of Public Works Commissioner Victor Carosi proposing a $22,000 study that would include public outreach and the creation of a consensus schematic design.
BBS Architect’s $6,500 public outreach portion of the proposal would include an initial meeting with town representatives to confirm the approach and timeline of the project, the creation of a sketch map based on the town’s existing GIS data (a geographic information system used as a framework for gathering, managing and analyzing data) and aerial photography, a public hearing to introduce the project to the public and a plan to assist the town in distilling public feedback to render a decision.
BBS Architects also would prepare a consensus schematic design at a cost of $15,000 that considers initial public comment and the town’s objectives. The firm would present the design to the town representatives for comment, revise the design to reflect town comments, and participate in a second public hearing to present the revised design and obtain feedback. The firm would further revise the design in consideration of additional public input and conduct a third public hearing on any new revisions and, finally, present a revised design and prepare a final design for public comments and eventual approval by the town.
A rendered planimetric map that shows angles and distances, a typical streetscape cross-section, and a single rendered perspective would represent the initial schematic design.
“I’m looking forward to the process,” said Carosi. “If it goes the way I’d like, which is really [getting] community input and involvement, it could really be a good model to follow.”
