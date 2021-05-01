On the heels of the town of Greenburgh’s pioneering COVID Angels volunteer initiative, which helped thousands of vulnerable seniors and other Westchester County residents secure vaccine appointments, town officials have announced the launch of #VaxUpWestchester.
The second phase of the Angels’ work, made possible in part by grants from UJA-Federation of New York and Westchester Community Foundation: A Division of The New York Community Trust, aspires to compassionately and pointedly address vaccine hesitancy. While the Angels continue to assist anyone who needs help securing a vaccine appointment, a new team dedicated to addressing hesitancy will help spread the message of encouraging vaccination for anyone eligible and pointing them to this valuable resource of Angels’ assistance.
The work will be supported by students affiliated with Greenburgh’s Theodore D. Young Community Center, who will be conducting community surveys and reporting on their findings. The campaign will feature real residents sharing their personal stories on why getting vaccinated matters to them, their families, and the health and safety of their communities. The campaign will disperse information and resources to community leaders and local liaisons through bilingual flyers and an inclusive website, vaxupwestchester.org.
Everyone is welcome to join #VaxUpWestchester. Those interested in becoming a vaccine ambassador can share his or her vaccination story or selfie with the hashtag #VaxUpWestchester, and the Greenburgh volunteers might post it on the website and social media.
Visit VaxUpWestchester.org for more information and resources about the vaccine and this campaign.
Community members’ are welcome to share ideas or contacts for potential partners, such as local organizations, businesses or individuals who could help spread the vaccination message, as well as additional resources and marketing materials for the VaxUpWestchester.org website. Send to vaxupwestchester@gmail.com.
Those who need help from a COVID Angel to secure an appointment can email greenburghcovidangels@gmail.com to request a help-request form, or call the town supervisor’s office at 914-989-1540.
— Submitted
