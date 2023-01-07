The town of Greenburgh’s board of supervisors last month passed a 2023 budget that includes what the town supervisor is touting as “the largest tax rate reduction in recent history.”
Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said the town’s $115 million budget for this year, approved unanimously by the town board on Dec. 19, reduces town property taxes for town residents by an average of 6%.
“Westchester continues to have among the highest taxes in the United States,” Feiner told the Inquirer. The tax cut, along with the county’s own tax decreases, “are steps in the right direction that will make our communities more desirable,” the supervisor said.
The total budget for fiscal year 2023 includes $22 million in appropriations in the “A” budget, which includes services provided to all areas of the town including villages, and $93 million in the “B” budget, which goes to unincorporated areas of the town.
Within villages, according to Feiner, “a typical homeowner with an assessment at $500,000 would expect to pay $211.03 annually, a reduction of 6.7% from 2022.”
Outside the villages in unincorporated Greenburgh, Feiner said, “the annual tax for a homeowner assessed at $500,000 would be $2,736.23, down 6.64% from last year.”
For unincorporated Greenburgh, 15% of total property tax dollars collected go to the town, while the residents in the six incorporated villages contribute 2% of their tax bill, since most of their services are provided by their villages.
But not everyone agrees that Greenburgh’s tax decrease is exactly as advertised.
“The first really important thing to understand is that there was no tax cut,” Dylan Pyne, president of the Edgemont Community Council, said in an email. “There was a 6% tax rate cut, but that’s because assessments in the Town increased this year by an average of 6%.”
Feiner countered that while some residents may see their taxes go up if their property values have increased, that will not be the case across the board. “Many residents will receive a tax reduction,” Feiner said. “Some of the reductions will be less than 6%. Others more.”
Pyne also criticized Feiner and the Greenburgh budget for taking money from the town’s fund balance to pay for the tax rate cut — the 2023 budget takes about $3 million from the fund balance for the “A” budget and nearly $11 million for the “B” budget. Property tax revenue is estimated to actually remain flat, despite the rate decrease, per the adopted 2023 budget, with about $10 million expected in revenues from the villages for the “A” budget and about $59 million expected from the unincorporated areas in the “B” budget.
“The issue is that this essentially flat budget was made possible by ‘raiding’ the fund balance to the tune of 10 million dollars,” Pyne wrote in his email. “This is a trick Supervisor Feiner has used for years, but the fund balance is a finite resource and when there are no longer funds in the fund balance to prop up the budget it could have a devastating impact on taxpayers.”
Feiner acknowledged that the 2023 budget does take from the town’s fund balance, but said the amount taken is not unreasonable.
“Although we have used the fund balance to keep taxes down,” Feiner said, “we have stayed within our fund balance policy and maintain our AAA bond rating.”
Feiner said key changes from the budget as proposed in November to the one approved Dec. 19 are an “unanticipated increase in medical insurance and the increase for a third party inspector-specialty construction.”
The supervisor said he’s pleased with the budget and that it passed unanimously.
“We have fantastic services, residents are pleased with the responsiveness of their town government and employees who are dedicated and hard working,” Feiner said.
“We’re proud of the fact that we have had four consecutive years of no tax rate increases. However, we will not rest on our success stories. We need greater monitoring to make sure that Greenburgh taxpayers continue to get great value for every tax dollar they send to the town.”
The budget does come with a $10,000 cut in funding for the town’s internship program, which Feiner said he hopes to find grants to offset.
