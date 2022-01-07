The Greenburgh Town Board unanimously approved the town’s tentative 2022 operating budget on Dec. 15. The budget decreases the property tax levy slightly in both the townwide (A Budget) and town outside (B Budget) budgets.
The A Budget has a projected 5.17% tax rate decrease, with 2022 appropriations at $28.7 million, down $4.1 million from 2021.
The B Budget has a tax rate decrease of 4.8% with appropriations of $90.2 million, up $3 million from 2021.
“This will be the third consecutive year of zero dollar property tax increases, which the board and I strongly believe is an absolute necessity in this most trying fiscal time, for our constituents,” Supervisor Paul Feiner wrote in the 2022 budget summary released last month.
A work policies consultant was added to the original proposed budget, which was released by Feiner in October 2021, to enhance the town’s personnel office with special investigations of internal operations. The town board also authorized Greenburgh Town Court to hire an attorney to assist the current three town judges.
While tax revenue supports the town, millions of dollars in fees from a major, multiyear expansion of the Regeneron Headquarters in Greenburgh have boosted the town’s revenue stream. The town also secured a one-time grant for $9.5 million of federal pandemic aid from New York State, with 50% reaching the villages and 50% going to the unincorporated town.
Sales tax revenue, which declined as purchases were down during the pandemic, is projected at about $10.4 million for 2021 and estimated at $11 million for 2022. Overall declines in hotel tax revenue and court revenues are also anticipated for the past and current year.
Hiring is limited only to essential positions, and purchases will be deferred as much as possible.
A Collective Bargaining Agreement for the Greenburgh Police Department was settled and retroactive pay and salary increases were incorporated into both the 2021 and 2022 budgets. In addition, in response to recommendations in the Law Enforcement Committee’s Police Reform Report, $100,000 will be appropriated for law enforcement recruitment, police training initiatives, the police advisory board and for assessments of racial equity impact.
Unincorporated Greenburgh residents will see appropriations for the B budget jump from $87 million to $90.4 million in 2022, an increase just above $3 million. In addition, the town will pay $20.2 million in employee benefits in 2022, up from $18.9 million in 2020.
The townwide and town-outside debt balance as of December 2021 was $95.5 million, with $8.6 million due in 2022. The $6.5 million Fortress Bible Church settlement — which taxes from Greenburgh’s unincorporated section have been covering in installments since 2015 — had a $1.6 million balance as of December 2021 with $550,000 due in 2022.
Feiner said he would submit the 2022 capital budget to the town board for consideration during the first week in January.
