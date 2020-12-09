The Greenburgh Police Department released a statement Dec. 4 seeking assistance in locating missing person Gary Cohen, a lifelong Hartsdale resident.
Cohen, age 61, was last heard from on Nov. 24. He is 5 feet, 4 inches and weighs 145 pounds. His clothing description is unknown. Cohen has a history of depression and should be considered endangered, unable to properly safeguard or care for himself or could be the victim of criminal activity.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Bernice Bridges of the Greenburgh Police Department Special Victims Unit. She can be reached at 914-989-1700 or 914-989-1735.
