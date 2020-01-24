Multiple units responded at 9:15 a.m. on Jan. 15 to a house on Northern Road in Hartsdale after a burglar alarm went off and the homeowner, who was not home at the time, said there was someone inside her house. By monitoring an interior camera system, she said she heard someone walking around, opening and closing drawers, and a lot of movement upstairs. First responders on scene checked exterior doors and windows. There was no sign of forced entry. Additional police used a keypad to enter the house through the garage. The house appeared empty. A secondary search using the K9 officer “Tango,” yielded the same result. Police remained on scene until the homeowner arrived to secure the house.
Didn’t pay
Police responded to a report of a robbery in progress around 1:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at the CVS on S. Central Avenue. Two men reportedly approached the register as though they were about to pay for unspecified items, but then left without paying. One of the suspects was reported to be between 5 foot 8 and 6 foot with short hair and glasses, wearing a black Nike sweatshirt and black and gray pants. The other was the same approximate height, but with hair in cornrows, a beard, wearing black clothing and white shoes. A store employee told police the men left the store and got into a blue Dodge Caravan driven by a woman, but he was not able to describe the driver. He saw them leave the shopping center and drive onto Ardsley Road. Police are using store camera footage to assist in the investigation.
He said, she said
Trouble erupted at gas pumps at the Gulf Station on S. Central Avenue Jan. 16 when a man who was unhappy about the line to get gas asked a woman to move her car. She said he yelled at her and called her a bad driver. She told police that, a few minutes after their heated exchange by the pumps, the man pushed her out of his way inside the convenience store. She followed him outside and took his picture. Police caught up with the man to get his side of the story. He told police the two had yelled and insulted each other at the pump, and inside the store the woman had blocked his way. He said he asked her if he could get by her car, but she said, “No, you can go that way,” pointing to an adjacent lane. Police deemed it was a “he said, she said” incident and no action was taken.
Suspended
Police responded Jan. 17 to a report of a no-injury single car accident in Hartsdale on Secor Road. The driver showed officers his license, which turned out to be suspended for having no insurance. The man was issued a ticket to appear in Greenburgh Town Court. He left his car to be picked up at another time, leaving the scene without incident in an Uber.
Best Buy
A manager at Best Buy on S. Central Avenue contacted police Jan. 18 to report $2,000 worth of computer accessories was stolen from the store. The manager said he believed the theft occurred on Jan. 15. He became aware of the matter Jan. 18 when he noticed multiple alarm tags were cut off and discarded in the computer section of the store. Footage from video surveillance confirmed the date and time of the theft. Best Buy reportedly plans to press charges if the thieves are caught.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19, was compiled from official information.
