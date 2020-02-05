While on routine patrol Jan. 30 on Central Avenue in Hartsdale, police observed a green sedan pull up in front of the Ethan Allen store and then pull away when the driver saw the officers. When police pulled the car over for not having a license plate lamp, they noticed a strong odor of marijuana inside the car. The driver, Stephanie Hernandez, told police she’d smoked earlier. When asked to step outside the car, police noticed a vape pen containing THC on the seat. Hernandez told police the pen doesn’t work. She was placed under arrest, transported to police headquarters for processing and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Brian Tapia was stopped Jan. 30 on Central Avenue in Hartsdale for having an unreadable license plate. A check with the Department of Motor Vehicles showed his license suspended four times on four dates. Asked if he had anything on his person, he said he had “weed.” He was placed under arrest after three joints were removed from his coat pocket.
Trouble at Mobil
Police responded to the Mobil gas station on E. Hartsdale Avenue Jan. 21 on a report of a man behaving in an aggressive manner. The station owner said a man wearing a camouflage shirt and gray pants had arrived by taxi and asked a station employee if the station had a Mobil Mart. When told “no,” the man became irate and called the employee names. He exited the taxi, which drove off, and got in the employee’s face. The employee hit the man, giving him a bloody lip. The man walked away, but not before punching the window of a customer’s car parked in the lot. The window wasn’t damaged. The man left the station and headed toward the taxi stand near the train station. Police canvassed the area, but were unable to find the man.
Car keyed
A Rockledge Road resident in Hartsdale reported Jan.19 her red Nissan Murano was keyed. She told police it might be the work of a former woman friend who’s been cyberbullying her.
Suspicious incidents
A Highridge Road resident told police Jan. 20 that while away she was notified by the U.S. Postal Service about an attempted package delivery. The caller said she hadn’t ordered anything to be delivered by USPS, and the name on the form didn’t match the name of anyone living at her address.
A Rockledge Road woman came to the police station Jan. 24 to report receiving a call from a person who claimed to be a Drug Enforcement Administration agent alerting her of fraudulent activity on accounts with her name and Social Security number on them. The caller asked for personal details and then passed the call to a man who also identified himself as a DEA agent. The woman became suspicious and hung up.
A Ridge Road man in Hartsdale told police Jan. 20 about a gold colored Toyota Camry with dark tinted windows parked in his driveway. When he turned on his outdoor lights, the car backed out and drove away. The man said he later received a phone call from his brother who said the car had returned with two males inside. He said they drove off when they saw his brother, who was unable to get the license plate.
A woman told police Jan. 27 she was approaching a crosswalk while driving on E. Hartsdale Avenue and abruptly stopped for a pedestrian. She said the pedestrian glared or stared at her and then remained in the crosswalk. When she decided to carefully drive past the man, he swung his hand at the passenger side of her car and she heard a loud bang. She parked in the lot and caught the train, she said, and when she returned she saw dents where the man had smacked her car. She described him to police.
A man said he received a threatening message Jan. 30 at his S. Central Avenue residence from an unknown party who identified himself as “Franco Chacon” and claimed to be the leader of a new generation cartel. The reporting party does not speak English. A police officer provided translation. The caller’s message was also delivered in Spanish. The message requested the victim to send money for “wasting his lady time.” Included in the message were multiple graphic images of dead people and people with rifles. The reporting party was advised it is a scam, and he should contact police about any further messages but not send anyone money.
A man wearing a black ski mask and carrying a duffle bag alarmed patrons Feb. 2 at the H Mart on N. Central Avenue. Police reported they are aware of the individual and spoke with him. He told police he wears the mask because he’s cold. He is not considered to be a danger to himself or others.
Wallet lifted
A woman told police Jan. 21 her wallet was removed from an unsecured locker at Sweat Central on S. Central Avenue while she was in yoga class. She also reported a black Coach wristlet, $50 cash, her driver’s license and three credit cards were missing. Video surveillance of the premises was provided for the police to review. The victim was later notified one of her cards was used at the CVS in Ardsley for a purchase worth $224.14. Another card was used at another CVS location. A second incident was discovered at Sweat Central shortly after the first report. The second victim reported her wallet was also stolen from an unsecured locker.
Dead deer
A Secor Road homeowner Jan. 22 reported a large deer on his property, apparently struck by a car. The deer appeared badly injured and was unable to get up. An animal control officer dispatched the animal with one round. The traffic sergeant arranged for removal of the carcass.
Grand larceny
On Jan. 23 a Fountain Lane resident reported a check he’d mailed to a bank was tampered with. The bank said the check had been erased and filled out with different information. The man mailed the check in mid-December; in early January, he realized $4,500 was missing from his account due to a check forged by an unknown party.
Red Bull and chips
Police responded Jan. 23 to a report of a robbery in progress at the Sunoco on N. Central Avenue in Hartsdale. A description was given of three men and two women who had left the store on foot heading south 20 minutes before. An employee reported seeing two men take a Red Bull, an orange soda and a bag of Combo Chips from the store without paying. There is a record of the incident on video surveillance.
Fraud
A Caterson Terrace resident Jan. 23 reported someone opened a credit card in his name. He received a notice that an unknown party had applied for the card in El Paso, Texas. No charges were made on the card and the man was able to cancel it.
Hit and run
A shopper inside the Green Market on S. Central Avenue Jan. 24 was the victim of a hit and run accident in the store’s parking lot. Another shopper told the woman someone in a Blue Nissan Versa with New York plates hit her and left the scene. Shortly after, police located the described car in the parking lot of a building on S. Central Avenue with damage consistent with damage inflicted on the alleged victim. When police knocked on a door at the building, there was no response, and they left a note requesting contact.
In the ShopRite parking lot on S. Central Avenue Jan. 30 a woman reported while she was in the store someone had dented her car’s fender. Video surveillance of the lot revealed no person or car near her car.
Burglary at the bagel shop
Police responded Jan. 25 to a burglar alarm at BagelDel on S. Central Avenue in Hartsdale. An outside door was closed, but not secure. Inside, police saw broken glass near a ladder leading to an office. The office door was open and the area appeared to be ransacked. A small amount of cash in coin and a wrapped bottle of wine received as a Christmas gift were reported missing.
Traffic
Police patrolling along S. Central Avenue in Hartsdale Jan. 27 saw a gray Mercedes-Benz SUV traveling northbound. The driver was holding a cellphone in her hand. When police pulled the driver over, her license came up suspended. She told police she was looking at the navigation on her phone. She also had an expired inspection sticker. She was issued numerous summonses and advised to park her car until someone arrived who could drive it.
Man punches cars
Police responded to S. Central Avenue Feb. 2 on a report of a fight in progress in the parking lot of Captain Crab. A man in his 20s was punching and kicking cars in the lot. He appeared heavily intoxicated and hurled profanities at a gathering crowd. He was handcuffed for his own and others’ safety. He did about $500 worth of damage to a parked Hyundai Santa Fe. A woman who reportedly knows him was treated on scene for a minor abrasion to her ear. After he calmed down, he was released to her custody and given an appearance ticket.
Grand larceny
A N. Central Avenue restaurant owner reported Jan. 31 that he was the victim of grand larceny. He said $4,881.69 was removed from his bank account through fraudulent checks. He said two former employees he terminated from his establishment, BBQ Chicken, issued six checks in his name. He believes the checks were stolen from his jacket.
Thefts
A larceny in progress was reported Jan. 28 at CVS on S. Central Avenue when a man reportedly took a bottle of Gatorade valued at $2.70 and possibly candy, which he may have stuffed down his pants. He fled the scene in a Hyundai Electra. Police searched the area with negative results.
A man wearing white pants exited a Ford pickup truck behind the H Mart Supermarket on N. Central Avenue Jan. 30 and began loading wooden pallets from the market’s loading dock into the bed of his truck. He continued to load more pallets and left the property. Police pulled him over at the intersection of Central and Dalewood. He was identified as Roberto Robles from White Plains. Video surveillance at the market identified him as the person stealing pallets on numerous occasions. He was placed under arrest.
A woman who said she secured her bike and helmet to the bike rack of the Site B parking lot at the Hartsdale train station Jan. 30 said, when she returned, both her bike and the helmet were gone. The bike was described as a 15-year-old Scott brand purple bike worth approximately $700. Her helmet was valued at $80.
A shoplifter was taken into custody Feb. 2 at Best Buy on N. Central Avenue in Hartsdale after the loss prevention officer saw Julie Sheppe, address unknown, remove the original packaging from merchandise valued at $381.95 and conceal it in a paper bag. Sheppe attempted to leave the store without paying and was placed under arrest.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Jan. 19 through Feb. 2, was compiled from official information.
