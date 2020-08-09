After initiating Greenburgh’s medical advisory committee in April to help guide the town’s coronavirus policy, Town Supervisor Paul Feiner told the Inquirer July 21 the eight-member committee had disbanded in May due to liability concerns.
“I really valued the committee and I think they did fabulous work and they would’ve been very helpful,” said Feiner. “I think it’s a loss to the town that we’re not benefiting from them.”
The committee, comprised of physicians from all around Greenburgh, was formed in April when Feiner was criticized over an attempted executive order that would have required pharmacies and grocery stores to follow specific guidelines meant to curb the spread of COVID-19. Feiner formed the committee to garner recommendations from medical experts in the Greenburgh community. The committee — never formalized with the town board — was acting in an unofficial capacity to guide Feiner’s health and safety recommendations for the community.
In April, the committee released recommendations for pharmacies, advising the stores to provide a hands-free, no-touch receptacle at all exits for the disposal of gloves, face masks and face coverings, and to provide hand sanitizers or sanitizing wipes with at least 60% alcohol for use by staff and customers at cash registers and credit card machines. The committee’s directive also encouraged customers to purchase 90-day supplies of prescription drugs to minimize the number of visits to pharmacies.
Later that same month the committee released additional recommendations that encouraged restaurants to develop prepackaged meal preparation kits for customers and encouraged businesses to institute home delivery or curbside pickup. The group also recommended allowing business owners to make their own decisions as to whether they should check employees’ temperatures upon arrival to work.
Recommendations ceased in May and, after a discussion among the volunteer members on May 17, committee chairperson Maura Frank wrote to Feiner to announce the committee’s decision to disband.
“The committee disbanded in mid-May because we were becoming increasingly uncomfortable about potential lawsuits related to COVID-19,” Frank told the Inquirer. “Hopefully, the state will provide litigation protection like it did for health care workers, in which case the committee would consider reconvening.”
Greenburgh Town Attorney Tim Lewis said that because the committee was not acting officially through the town, he wasn’t able to guarantee committee members would be legally protected if they were sued by the public.
Feiner said the committee considered becoming more formalized through board approval, but Lewis said, even if the committee were approved to act under the town’s umbrella, the town’s liability insurance wasn’t a guaranteed shield for committee members.
“From time to time even though we have insurance coverage, there’s either a denial of coverage or there’s a fight over which carrier covers the town and for that moment you have to defend yourself,” said Lewis. “Ultimately, I could not guarantee that under every single circumstance there would be coverage for that committee, such that there’s no possibility of any financial exposure to them.”
Feiner said he has reached out to the New York State Legislature and Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office to press for protections for any municipality, public official or adviser of a municipality that might face civil or criminal allegations vis-à-vis recommendations made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, state officials drew criticism for limiting the legal liability of nursing homes and hospitals due to COVID-19.
“Officials were criticized when they exempted nursing homes from liability so I don’t think they are in the mood to expand the concept,” said Feiner.
Without a medical advisory committee, Feiner said he has been speaking with commissioners and other town and county officials to get information on how to provide recommendations about public health.
“I think we’re trying to do the best we can, and I think there’s more information now than there was before,” said Feiner. “We’re basically being careful, but we’re basing it on what other communities are doing or our own research rather than on what individual doctors or a committee is telling us to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.